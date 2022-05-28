AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill said he wants Tua Tagovailoa to play with confidence going forward and revealed he’s trying to build him up.

“I just feel like football is all about confidence and I’m very confident in my quarterback,” Hill said, via ProFootballTalk. “So I just feel like if I’m able to help him get all the confidence in the world and push other guys to push that confidence into him, then the sky’s the limit for the guy because he’s a heck of a talent, has crazy arm strength, arm talent.”

Jets

Jets DT Quinnen Williams had high praise of DE John Franklin-Myers‘ ability as an edge and inside rusher.

“Having a guy like John Franklin-Myers who can work from the edge at an elite level and rush from the inside at an elite level – just to have him on my team is a blessing for the team. He can do everything. It doesn’t matter where he lines up, he’s going to dominate wherever he lines up,” said Williams, via Jets Youtube.

Jets QB Zach Wilson said first-round WR Garrett Wilson is “learning a bunch” in their offseason program.

“The dude is a sponge,” said Wilson, via BuckeyesWire. “He’s soaking it up, he’s learning a bunch. With being a rookie, just like me last year, you can’t really show exactly what you got until you can line up correctly and be confident in what you’re doing. He’s going through that learning stage still, but he’s a quick learner. You can see the talent jump off the page, he’s a really good player. He definitely has the skills, the toolset and definitely the mindset to be great.”

Patriots

Patriots QB Mac Jones said that HC Bill Belichick has been assisting more on the offensive end following former OC Josh McDaniels’ departure along with assistant Joe Judge and senior advisor Matt Patricia.

“Obviously he’s a great defensive mind, but he also has great offensive knowledge,” Jones said, via PatriotsWire. “They’re all helping out and making things really easy for us and just teaching us what they know. It’s been really good just to be able to stand up in the meetings and talk through things with everybody, and everyone’s on the same page, regardless of who’s talking or who’s saying what.”

“He’s seen a lot of football, obviously he’s been around football for a long time, whether that be as a head coach, special teams, playing the position himself,” Jones said. “So (Judge) has knowledge that is very beneficial to me as a quarterback and obviously I’m going to learn with him, that’s the goal, is to kind of teach each other and move along and take what he knows and then take the experiences that I have and combine them and work together as a great team.”