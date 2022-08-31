AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins GM Chris Grier said undrafted TE Tanner Conner (knee) is not at risk of going on the injured reserve: “Tanner Conner improved every day,” Grier said. “No IR for Tanner. Talent-wise we would have lost him.” (Joe Schad)

Grier added that they do not feel it is "critical" to sign depth at cornerback despite the injuries at the position. (Adam Beasley)

As for trade talks involving TE Mike Gesicki, Grier said that they haven’t made any calls about dealing Gesicki and two teams reached out to them about acquiring the tight end: “We did not make any calls on Mike. We had calls on two teams that reached out to us about Mike. We never made any phone calls about him. … It was never about us moving him, or trying to.” (Adam Beasley)

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh has named first-round CB Ahmad Gardner the Week 1 starter at cornerback opposite of D.J. Reed, as Gardner has performed well enough to beat out CB Bryce Hall.

“He’s going to be our Week 1 starter. He’s been fantastic,” Saleh said, via The New York Post. “Bryce Hall has had a very good training camp as well, but at the same time, with the overall body of work since OTAs, it’s clear that the kid is going to be pretty good.”

Regarding Jets WR Denzel Mims requesting a trade, Saleh responded Mims feels frustration with his lack of playing time and being down on the team’s depth chart: “I have a lot of respect for Denzel. It’s different when they don’t want to be here because they hate it here… I think Denzel loves the Jets organization. Is he frustrated? Sure. He wants to play.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

Patriots

Despite being a surprise pick in the first round of the 2022 draft, Patriots OL Cole Strange is now set to head into the season as the team’s starter at left guard, according to HC Bill Belichick.

“Cole has been out there every day. He’s taken a lot of snaps, a lot of reps, which he needs. He has learned from them and improved fundamentally and in a lot of areas,” Belichick said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “Still has a ways to go. He’s seeing a different level of player than what he saw in college from a talent standpoint. In addition, there are more looks, more identification, more things that the defenses do to cause the offense problems. We’ve seen that in the preseason games from New York, Carolina, to Vegas, and the practices against Vegas and Carolina. The multiplicity of things that those teams did — more in practice than in the games, but some of it showed up in the games as well so the wheels are turning. Like they are for all rookies. Cole has done a good job of learning from situations, improving his techniques, improving his fundamentals, and improving his communication. Still a long way to go. But very much moving in the right direction.”

The Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan reports several teams expressed trade interest in Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne over the last week but none of the inquiries progressed far.

over the last week but none of the inquiries progressed far. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions Belichick didn’t pursue Alabama OC Bill O’Brien for the same role in part because he was concerned O’Brien would just be a one-year fix and he’d lose him to another head coaching job.