AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins DL coach Austin Clark had high praise of OLB Jaelan Phillips despite recording just one sack so far this season and points out that he has different assignments each week.

“Every down or every week, it’s going to be different,” said Clark, via DolphinsWire. “And I think what Jaelen does a good job of is buying in and really feeding on the role that’s given to him each week. In that game, that was his job. He finished a play and was able to get him a sack, so we’re definitely excited for him for that.”

Dolphins LB coach Ty McKenzie added that Phillips has done well to set the edge and knock back offensive linemen.

“I mean, you guys watched the tape,” McKenzie said. “It’s been pretty impressive. He’s been setting the edge, he’s been using his length, knock-back on those guys. We want to set the edge in the backfield, not on the side of the defensive line of scrimmage. He’s doing a great job and he’s improving. He’s accountable and we can use him in many different ways for our defense, depending on what we got that week for our scheme.”

Jets first-round CB Ahmad Gardner said he was looking forward to Week 5’s matchup with the Dolphins and star WR Tyreek Hill.

“It’s what I dreamed about,” he said via ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “Coming to the NFL, with the goals I have for myself — Rookie of the Year, All Pro, Pro Bowl — I have to go against guys like that in order to be recognized. It’s a great opportunity. Me and D.J. [Reed] and the rest of the secondary, we were talking about it. It’s a great opportunity to show the world what we can do.”

Cimini mentions with veteran Jets DE Vinny Curry set to come off of injured reserve in the next couple of weeks, the Jets will have 11 on the roster, which likely means they’ll get trade calls from other teams.

Jets LT Duane Brown is playing through a torn rotator cuff right now. He spent four weeks on injured reserve to try and rehab the injury rather than have season-ending surgery. (Ian Rapoport)

Jets HC Robert Saleh said they moved Alijah Vera-Tucker to right tackle because they want to keep Nate Herbig in the lineup at right guard. (Zack Rosenblatt)

Patriots fourth-round QB Bailey Zappe on his roller coaster of events leading to him starting the past two weeks: “Kind of like I’ve always been told – take advantage of your opportunities.” (Mike Giardi)

Patriots HC Bill Belichick on RB Rhamondre Stevenson's performance: "You've got to give him a ton of credit…He does a great job with the ball in his hands. He's a strong runner but he can make people miss." (Giardi)

Belichick on Zappe's performance in Week 5: "Bailey made a lot of good decisions, was accurate with the ball." (Zack Cox)