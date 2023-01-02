AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports the quarterback situation in Miami is currently unknown heading into Week 18 as QB Teddy Bridgewater has a dislocated pinky on his throwing hand and will undergo testing to determine the severity of the injury.

Meanwhile, QB Tua Tagovailoa remains in concussion protocol.

remains in concussion protocol. Seventh-round QB Skylar Thompson would be in line to make another start with both Bridgewater and Tagovailoa out. However, Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel declined to commit to anything on Monday. (Barry Jackson)

Jets

Jets QB Mike White was critical of his performance against the Seahawks despite it being his first game back from an injury to his ribs.

“I was cleared to play by the doctors. The guys in the locker room deserve a certain standard,” White said, via NewYorkJets.com. “I knew what I was signing up for. I practiced all week, I don’t think — there’s a standard they deserve, and I didn’t play to that standard today.”

Patriots

The Patriots scored their seventh defensive touchdown of the season, which was a huge play in their win over the Dolphins that made up for the offense struggling yet again and preserved a win-and-in situation in Week 18. Patriots S Kyle Dugger, who scored his third touchdown of the season on an interception, says it’s a point of emphasis for the defense.

“It’s definitely something we practice,” Dugger said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “It doesn’t always happen that way, so we’re definitely still blessed to be a part of a defense where it is happening, and we’re just able to really focus on our fundamentals, do what we practiced. Obviously getting the ball out, turning the ball over is great. But it doesn’t always happen, even if you do things the right way.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo should once again be in the mix for a head coaching job. But he adds he gets the sense Mayo is open to leaving New England for a clear opportunity to be a defensive coordinator and call plays.