AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Sam Darnold

Dolphins
- Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald takes a hearty look at some of the top potential backup quarterbacks to replace veteran QB Ryan Fitzpatrick if the two sides should desire to part ways.
- Jackson lists several options for Miami including Jacoby Brissett, Tyrod Taylor, Andy Dalton, Colt McCoy, Cam Newton, Mike Glennon, Taylor Heinicke, C.J. Beathard, Brandon Allen, Jameis Winston, and A.J. McCarron.
Sam Darnold
Regarding Jets QB Sam Darnold‘s future with the team, an NFL executive feels that Jets OC Mike LaFleur‘s offensive system is the perfect fit for the quarterback given it will be similar to 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan’s.
“The system could be perfect for him,” said the executive, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “It really gets the most out of its quarterbacks and doesn’t put a lot of stress on them to carry the whole team. He still needs help. They’ll still have to add weapons. But it’s worked for a lot of quarterbacks – some less talented than him.”
Vacchiano’s source points out that Shanahan’s offensive system has typically churned out highly productive quarterbacks stretching all the way back to former HC Mike Shanahan‘s time in the league.
“Most of those guys had their best seasons in this offense,” said the executive. “They couldn’t duplicate that success with anyone else.”
- Chris Mortensen reports Jets QB Sam Darnold‘s future with the team is not “cut and dry” even though many feel new OC Mike LaFleur‘s scheme is “ideal” for him. However, GM Joe Douglas intends on keeping “all options open” for New York’s staff.
- Mortensen adds the organization will continue to evaluate Darnold and weigh possible trade offers for the quarterback compared to what they would receive for the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Beyond that, they will also examine the rest of the 2021 quarterback class or “any other available options.”
Jets
- Connor Hughes of The Athletic writes that Robert Saleh was initially not a top candidate for the Jets’ head coaching position until they met with him and were blown away during a virtual interview on January 8th.
- According to Hughes, the Jets then flew him in for an additional meeting on January 12th in which he continued to strengthen the feeling that they had about hiring him. It was also during this time that the team “fell in love” with Saleh’s vision and plans for success.
- Hughes says that during this meeting Saleh expressed interest in 49ers’ passing game coordinator Mike LaFleur as his offensive coordinator and 49ers’ LB coach DeMeco Ryans as his defensive coordinator, although it is possible that Ryans remains in San Francisco.