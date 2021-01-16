AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Sam Darnold

Dolphins

Sam Darnold

Regarding Jets QB Sam Darnold‘s future with the team, an NFL executive feels that Jets OC Mike LaFleur‘s offensive system is the perfect fit for the quarterback given it will be similar to 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan’s.

“The system could be perfect for him,” said the executive, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “It really gets the most out of its quarterbacks and doesn’t put a lot of stress on them to carry the whole team. He still needs help. They’ll still have to add weapons. But it’s worked for a lot of quarterbacks – some less talented than him.”

Vacchiano’s source points out that Shanahan’s offensive system has typically churned out highly productive quarterbacks stretching all the way back to former HC Mike Shanahan‘s time in the league.

“Most of those guys had their best seasons in this offense,” said the executive. “They couldn’t duplicate that success with anyone else.”

Chris Mortensen reports Jets QB Sam Darnold ‘s future with the team is not “cut and dry” even though many feel new OC Mike LaFleur ‘s scheme is “ideal” for him. However, GM Joe Douglas intends on keeping “all options open” for New York’s staff.

‘s future with the team is not “cut and dry” even though many feel new OC ‘s scheme is “ideal” for him. However, GM intends on keeping “all options open” for New York’s staff. Mortensen adds the organization will continue to evaluate Darnold and weigh possible trade offers for the quarterback compared to what they would receive for the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Beyond that, they will also examine the rest of the 2021 quarterback class or “any other available options.”

Jets