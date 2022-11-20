AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Zach Wilson, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins WR Trent Sherfield was fined $6,597 for unsportsmanlike conduct in last week’s win against the Browns. (Tom Pelissero)

An anonymous league GM thinks that the Jets reached for QB Zach Wilson in the draft and that he isn’t the answer to the team’s problems.

“We never would have taken him that high,” the GM said, via Jason La Canfora. “I think he’s going to be a problem for them.”

Jets HC Robert Saleh said he didn’t consider benching Wilson in favor of QB Mike White , calling it the “furthest thing from my mind.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

Saleh wouldn't say Wilson held the offense back on Sunday: "We couldn't run the ball either. It just wasn't good enough … it's not about pointing fingers at one individual." (Rosenblatt)

Saleh gave a bleak comment on the second-half offensive performance by his team: “It was dogs**t.” (Rosenblatt)

Wilson was asked by reporters if he felt like he let the defense down: “No.” (Rosenblatt)

Patriots pass-rusher and NFL sack leader Matthew Judon on Wilson: “I think whenever you have pressure on a guy like that he looks at the rush and instead of having his eyes up they’re more down.” (Rosenblatt)

Charles Robinson notes that the Jets must consider starting veteran QB Joe Flacco in Week 12 as Wilson is not offensively efficient and doesn't help out the defense as a result.

An anonymous NFL GM believes that Patriots HC Bill Belichick will get impatient with QB Mac Jones and trade him next year when the time is right.

“I think [Coach Bill] Belichick will trade him [in 2023],” the GM said, via Jason La Canfora. “He moves fast when it’s not what he thought it was going to be. He doesn’t care how high he drafted them.”

Aside from C David Andrews who is feared to have a season-ending thigh injury, the Patriots also ruled out T Isaiah Wynn on Sunday. (Zack Cox)

who is feared to have a season-ending thigh injury, the Patriots also ruled out T on Sunday. (Zack Cox) According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Patriots DT Christian Barmore has been battling knee inflammation for a few weeks now and the team decided to place him on injured reserve to try and solve the issue once and for all.

has been battling knee inflammation for a few weeks now and the team decided to place him on injured reserve to try and solve the issue once and for all. Schefter adds New England doesn’t believe Barmore needs surgery, just rest and rehab.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss writes Patriots LS Joe Cardona has been an advocate for long snappers throughout his career, including getting them on the Pro Bowl ballot, and has mentioned wanting more respect for the position at the bargaining table as well. Cardona will be a free agent this offseason.