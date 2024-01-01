AFC Notes: Doug Pederson, DeMeco Ryans, Shane Steichen, Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts

Most of the time, making the playoffs is not an expectation laid on first-year head coaches. Especially not ones who lose their starting quarterback five games into the season. But Colts HC Shane Steichen has defied a lot of expectations in 2023 and he has Indianapolis on the verge of a playoff berth if they can beat the Texans this coming Saturday.

“In this league, every year is a new year,” Steichen said via FOX59’s Mike Chappell. “You put in the work in the offseason, you put in the work in training camp and you got to go out and execute on Sunday. Everybody has got to have belief in that locker room that we’re all together doing this thing, because it ain’t about one man. It’s about everybody.”

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson on having back-to-back winning seasons: “That’s why we’re all here, is to win. And that’s a credit really to the coaches, it’s a credit to the guys in the locker room.” (John Shipley)

Texans

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans after the win over the Titans on Sunday: “We’re pleased with where we are. We didn’t come this far just to get this far. We have a lot to still play for. A true team win. Happy to change the trajectory of the franchise.” (Aaron Wilson)

after the win over the Titans on Sunday: “We’re pleased with where we are. We didn’t come this far just to get this far. We have a lot to still play for. A true team win. Happy to change the trajectory of the franchise.” (Aaron Wilson) Texans DL Khalil Davis was fined $5,222 for unnecessary roughness.

Titans

Titans LB Garret Wallow was fined $5,222 for unnecessary roughness.