AFC Notes: Emmanuel Sanders, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills WR Emmanuel Sanders admitted that he is contemplating retirement this offseason in order to focus on his family.

“I’ve got my son, he’s getting older,” said Sanders, via SI.com. “I’ve got a daughter getting older. And for the past three years, [I’ve] been traveling and moving from team to team, trying to win a Super Bowl. But I’ve got some reflecting I want to want to do and possibly retire. I don’t know yet. I’m just feeling it out.”

Sanders mentioned that QB Josh Allen quickly approached him about returning following the AFC Divisional round.

“After the [playoff loss] versus the Chiefs, you know, [quarterback] Josh Allen was like, hey, let's run it back.' And I was like, man, give me some time to reflect and see how I feel.”

Sanders recalled that he did not take the team’s plane home after their loss to the Chiefs.

“I stayed in Kansas City with my wife and then I called all the guys,” he said. “Because for me, being a free agent and knowing where my mind was, like, goodbyes are so hard for me, you know? So I didn’t take that plane ride.”

Dolphins

Barry Jackson reports that Dolphins’ new HC Mike McDaniel is expected to retain DL coach Austin Clark on his defensive staff.

is expected to retain DL coach on his defensive staff. Jackson also reports that McDaniel is retaining RBs coach Eric Studesville .

. Miami is retaining LBs coach Anthony Campanile and CBs coach Charles Burks, per Jackson.

Dolphins are interviewing former Saints WR coach Curtis Johnson . Johnson previously was Tulane’s head coach, and has also served with the Bears and as the Miami Hurricanes’ wide receivers coach. (Aaron Wilson)

. Johnson previously was Tulane’s head coach, and has also served with the Bears and as the Miami Hurricanes’ wide receivers coach. (Aaron Wilson) Dolphins fired DB coach Gerald Alexander. Alexander was viewed as successful by players within the locker room and around the league. He is also credited with the Dolphins’ defensive back success. (Cameron Wolfe)

Patriots

Ian Rapoport believes that the Patriots considered signing Bill O’Brien as an offensive assistant, but instead signed Joe Judge : “I do believe Bill O’Brien was considered. I think it’s something he would have considered as well. But in the end, it ends up being Joe Judge on the offensive side of the ball, not special teams.” (Ryan Hannable)

as an offensive assistant, but instead signed : “I do believe Bill O’Brien was considered. I think it’s something he would have considered as well. But in the end, it ends up being Joe Judge on the offensive side of the ball, not special teams.” (Ryan Hannable) Rapoport expects Judge, TEs coach Nick Caley and WRs coach Mick Lombardi to have some “added responsibility” going forward: “I think it’s possible that this may be it on the offensive side of the ball. I feel like it would be Judge with some added responsibility, Nick Caley with some added responsibility, Mick Lombardi with some added responsibility and kind of do it all as a group.” (Hannable)