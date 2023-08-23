AFC Notes: Ezekiel Elliott, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- Bills OC Ken Dorsey on WR Trent Sherfield: “I didn’t know how good Trent would be when he first got here. He’s really come here and opened some eyes.” (Joe Buscaglia)
- Dorsey said RB James Cook has shown progression as a blocker and has gotten better at running the ball stronger this offseason. (Buscaglia)
- When it came to WR Stefon Diggs, Dorsey had positive things to say: “He has attacked every single day with a great attitude and great energy and I think great leadership.” (Sal Capaccio)
- Dorsey also commented on rookie G O’Cyrus Torrence: “We’ve thrown a lot at O’Cyrus Torrence….he’s progressively gotten better each week…when he makes a mistake he’s learned from it.” (Capaccio)
- Dorsey on OL Spencer Brown: “He’s progressing in a direction we want him to go. We’re coaching up the details and making sure we’re hitting on certain things with him. The consistency of those things is important. When he locks in on those details he’ll be good to go.” (Chris Brown)
Jets
- Jets HC Robert Saleh said OL Joe Tippmann sustained a knee injury but is expected to be ready for Week 1, per Connor Hughes.
- Jets QB Aaron Rodgers said RB Breece Hall makes a “substantial” impact on their offense and compared him to former NFL RB Ahman Green: “The difference we see when Breece is on the field is substantial,” via Zack Rosenblatt.
Patriots
- Patriots S Adrian Phillips said veteran RB Ezekiel Elliott is proving to be a good teammate in practice: “He’s turning out to be a real good teammate,” via Doug Kyed.
