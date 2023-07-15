AFC Notes: Garrett Wilson, Mac Jones, Steelers, Jets, Patriots

Jets Jets WR Garrett Wilson said he gained a lot of experience and reps working with QB Aaron Rodgers this offseason. “Yeah, I mean, just experience and reps,” Wilson said, via SiriusXM NFL Radio. “When you have a new signal-caller coming in and a new quarterback, you just wanna be able to get those reps in and bookmark some certain routes together and we had a chance to do it and it was awesome…being able to throw with him and go against the defense with him and you know, leading the charge and see how he sees the defense and spend time with him in the film room, all those things. And a combination of all those things will, you know, hopefully lead to our success down the road.” Wilson continued, explaining that the time spent together so far has been productive. “We feel like we took full advantage of the time we did spend together,” Wilson said. Wilson added that he loves having Rodgers in the locker room.

“Aaron is a great guy, bro, he’s a great dude,” Wilson said. “We play football together, I see him and he’s happy, you know it’s been great to be around him. I just want to learn as much as possible.”

Patriots

Patriots QB Mac Jones credited defensive play caller and OLB coach Steve Belichick for throwing different looks at the offense and keeping them on their toes.

“They throw the kitchen sink at you. Steve [Belichick] is in there all night drawing something up that looks like something you’ve seen, but it’s something else,” Jones said, via ESPN.

Patriots DB Jabrill Peppers said the team is experimenting with disguising looks during OTA’s to keep the opposing offense on their toes.

“OTAs, that’s where some guys really start to learn the defense, what the coaches are asking of you, the expectations, the standard. But we already know that,” Peppers said. “So we’re looking for ways to get ahead. How can we disguise? Awareness things. Things we might not have necessarily put our best foot forward last year, trying to take that next step.”

On the offensive side, Patriots QB Mac Jones said WR JuJu Smith-Schuster has a good grasp of the offense despite not practicing for the team yet.

“I feel like he’s really bought into the offense. He’s always studying,” Jones said. “He’s working through some things [but] we’re always talking about the offense, certain plays, things that he likes. I think that’s good, the conversations, that always helps just to see it the way he sees it.”

Steelers

Regarding the Steelers still not finalizing second-round CB Joey Porter Jr.‘s rookie contract, ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio said there is a “push-pull” between the front office and Porter given he was the No. 32 overall pick, which is usually a first-round selection: “It has nothing to do with Porter, it’s a broader powerplay between the league and the union… This is about the Rooney’s trying to help hold the line in the push-pull between the league and the players,” via SteelersWire.