AFC Notes: George Pickens, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Kelsey Conway reports that the Bengals have not yet spoken with DT D.J. Reader about a potential contract extension.

Browns

Browns third-round rookie WR Cedric Tillman has been working on his routes and spoke about what it means to learn from WR coach Chad O’Shea, CB Denzel Ward, and wide receivers Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones in training camp.

“Coach O’Shea, we’re just perfectionists. So if it’s one step too long, one step too short, go back and do it again,” Tillman said, via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com. “He wants me to be great, I wanna be great. So I may not like it in the moment, but in the end, it’ll pay off. That’s something in the moment I knew it was wrong, so I don’t have a problem with Coach getting on me. It happens. It is what it is. Next-play mentality. That’s why I say never get too high, never get too low.”

“Going against Denzel and all these other corners that we have on our team is gonna get me prepared for the Sundays,” Tillman added about Ward. “Especially Denzel’s been one of the best at his position since he’s been in the league. My mentality is if I can beat him if I can get good reps against him, I can do it damn near against anybody. Denzel’s one of those guys, he doesn’t mind coaching me up, even though he plays on the opposite side of the ball. So he’s been real huge in my development.”

Tillman mentioned that while he isn’t shy about asking Cooper and Peoples-Jones questions, he mainly just watches what they do on the field.

“I’m a visual learner, so I like to watch,” Tillman said. “A lot of stuff Amari does, it’s really hard to teach. It’s kind of just his own style, but I just try to watch him. And DPJ, we have similar kinds of games. Just try to see what he does, try to see how he’s a professional, his note-taking, his consistency on the field, and just try to mimic that. Obviously, I know my first NFL game is coming up. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t looking forward to it. But I’m gonna focus on these next couple of practices so I know what to do so I can go out there and ball.”

Steelers

Steelers WR George Pickens wants the ball on every play and wants to take his frustrations out on blocking and other aspects of the game to prove that he’s a dynamic playmaker.

“I’m big, I’m fast, low 4.4 [speed],” Pickens said, via PFT. “Catch radius is crazy. So every time I get out on the field, I do kind of play angry because I should get the ball on every play if you just look at the size and the frame. If I was a coach, I’d just throw to him every time. But that’s not how the NFL works. So every time I’m out there, that’s why I throw the blocks. I love getting the ball, and when I’m not getting the ball I play angry so the attention is back on me. I basically draw attention to myself.”