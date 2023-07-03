AFC Notes: Greg Dulcich, Austin Ekeler, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs,

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton is envisioning different ways that the “joker” role played by TE Greg Dulcich will benefit the offense this season.

“He’s got a unique skill set, and he’s got traits in the passing game,’’ Payton said of Dulcich, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN. “We use the term joker, where we can get matchups. When you get into the season, you really get more specific to who’s running what route. [Dulcich’s] menu is going to be lengthy in the passing game and there’s enough stuff that we can do in the run game. I’ve been lucky enough to — I’ve had (former Saints tight end Jeremy) Shockey, (former Cowboys tight end Jason) Witten, (former Saints tight end) Jimmy Graham, and I’m probably leaving out a few guys. I’m not saying this young player [will be those players], but he’s got traits that are exciting.’’

“The joker player for us is not a receiver,’’ Payton said earlier this offseason about the role. “It’s either a running back or a tight end with exceptional ball skills and then you can work matchups. We’ve had that at the running back spot, Reggie Bush was the joker, Darren Sproles, and Alvin Kamara. Those were all unique players, not just in the running game, but they had passing game skill sets that allowed you to do multiple things, and I think Greg does too.’’

“(The) whole tight end unit (has) really dynamic players, (I’m) excited about what we can do,’’ Dulcich added. “They’ve brought expertise, they kind of know the ins and outs. It’s been pretty seamless because of those guys.’’

Like most running backs this offseason who ran up against a contract situation, Chargers RB Austin Ekeler was left unsatisfied with the current state of the market. Ekeler was hoping for an extension that rewarded his outstanding production over the past two seasons but had to settle for less than $2 million in added incentives. And that was actually better than a lot of other backs fared relative to the market this year.

“Us as running backs, sure people say we get hurt, everyone gets hurt in the NFL,” Ekeler said via USA Today’s Alex Insdorf. “But just as far as players in general, we only have a certain amount of time to play this game. And to say, ‘nope, you’re gonna have to risk it all again on a one-year guaranteed contract’ and to tell somebody that, put them in that situation, and not give them a choice…it’s just tough for me to accept, even though it is the way it is.”

Chiefs WR Richie James commented on what he liked about his new opportunity in Kansas City under HC Andy Reid.

“It’s very similar offenses,” James told the Kansas City Star’s Jesse Newell of the team’s offense. “And you got the smartest and the greatest head coach you can possibly ask for. Wherever they put me at, I’m just here to contribute to whatever they want me to do.”