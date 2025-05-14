AFC Notes: Jadeveon Clowney, Trey Hendrickson, Will Howard, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson recently made headlines when he said he would not play under his current contract. When talking to reporters, Hendrickson mentioned things are becoming “personal” as negotiations drag on.

“We’ve tried to keep it as least amount as personal as possible, but at some point in this process it’s becomes personal,” Hendrickson said. “Being sent 30 days before mandatory camp, or how many ever days it is, that if I don’t show up I will be fined alludes to the fact that something won’t get done in that time frame.”

Regarding Hendrickson being granted permission to seek a trade in March, he wanted to clear up any misconceptions about him believing he had a predetermined value in a trade.

“There’s no way of knowing that,” Hendrickson said. “We were told what they were looking for and if it was five first-round picks, I would have agreed.”

As for his relationship with the organization, Hendrickson pointed out how Myles Garrett‘s standing with the Browns was repaired after his extension.

“That relationship will repair with time,” Hendrickson said. “And same with this. This is just the uncomfortable business side that we’ve unfortunately had to deal with for the last couple years. And quite frankly, I think we’re all spent.”

Ravens

Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic believes that Baltimore could bring back veteran pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney for a second stint with the team following his release from the Panthers. The veteran could serve as a mentor to some of the team’s younger pass rushers.

“The Ravens are a draft-and-develop team, and they typically lean toward rewarding their own with opportunities before going outside for help,” Zrebiec wrote. “In other words, how they approach Clowney’s availability will tell us more about their evaluations of their own young edge rushers than it will about their feelings about Clowney.”

S teelers

Steelers QB Will Howard believes that Pittsburgh was a team that was interested in drafting him throughout the process this offseason.

“I’m not a huge believer in manifestation, but I guess in that case,” said Howard, via the team website. a week after the draft. “I’m just glad that I was right. When I finally saw that phone ring and it said Pittsburgh Steelers at the top, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is it.’ I was literally begging, please guys just pick me. After my experiences with Coach (Mike) Tomlin and everybody from the Steelers at the NFL Combine, I had a formal interview with them there. And then Coach and (offensive coordinator) Arthur (Smith) and (General Manager) Omar (Khan) all had dinner with us for our Pro Day. After those two interactions, you never know what’s going to happen in this process, but I wanted to be a Steeler. Coach Tomlin, I want to play for him.I ended up in the perfect spot for me. It’s a match made in heaven. I was so fired up when I got that call, and I heard Omar’s voice. I was like, man this just could not be better.”