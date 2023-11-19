AFC Notes: Jaguars, Patriots, Raiders

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson praised the performances of QB Trevor Lawrence and WR Calvin Ridley after Week 11, saying Ridley played well by letting the game unfold in front of him. (John Shipley)

Jaguars LB Devin Lloyd was fined $10,927 for unnecessary roughness and LB Foyesade Oluokun was fined $16,391 for unnecessary roughness.

Patriots

Patriots RB Ezekiel Elliott was asked by reporters what changes he would make to the offense to improve the way things are going for the team this season.

“I don’t know,” Elliott replied, via NESN.com’s Dakota Randall. “I think today we showed how good of a run game we have, and I think that we have two really good running backs. And I think that our O-line is great in the run game, and they showed that today. … I think we could run it more. But to do that, we got to take care of the football. We have to eliminate the penalties so we don’t have long distances. But the more we put ourselves in position to run the football, the better off this offense will be.”

Patriots LB Jahlani Tavai was fined $10,463 for unnecessary roughness and LB Mack Wilson was fined $8,861 for unnecessary roughness.

Raiders

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini writes that since the Raiders fired HC Josh McDaniels , player leadership has moved to the forefront. One source said: “The players have taken this place over. Ownership is fine with it, too.”

While the energy is good, Russini notes some coaches are wondering how sustainable it is. She also says the team is aware of its limitations and is curious to see how it responds to adversity.

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs was fined $21,855 for unnecessary roughness.