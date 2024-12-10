Jaguars Make Four Roster Moves

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed G Jerome Carvin and RB Myles Gaskin to their practice squad, per the transaction wire.

In correspondence, the Jaguars have released P Matt Haack and LS Tucker Addington from the practice squad.

Gaskin, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2019. He played out his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract and became an unrestricted free agent.

The Dolphins re-signed Gaskin to a one-year deal back in March of 2023 but he was among their final roster cuts heading into the season. From there, Gaskin joined the Vikings soon after before the Rams added him to their active roster.

He signed with Minnesota’s practice squad before signing a futures deal with the team in January but was released coming out of the preseason. He was on and off the practice squad before being released in December.

In 2024, Gaskin has appeared in five games for the Vikings and carried the ball three times for negative one rushing yard along with an 11-yard reception.