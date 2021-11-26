AFC Notes: Jaguars, Ravens, Texans

Jaguars

Jaguars’ HC Urban Meyer addressed the media about the reports that there have been issues among his staff members in Jacksonville.

“There’s a report, you said,” Meyer asked, via JaguarsWire.com. “No, the only report, all due respect, is the report from me? We’re a very transparent staff, and I’m very transparent and have always been. I have high expectations. When someone’s not performing well, yeah, we have hard conversations, but that’s the game of football. So that report is incorrect. Do I have high expectations for position groups? Absolutely. Very high expectations. If it’s not fulfilled, then we have to have a conversation about it.”

According to Aaron Wilson, the Jaguars worked out P Drue Chrisman and WR Lance Lenoir .

Jaguars HC Urban Meyer ruled out CB Shaq Griffin (concussion) from Week 12 against the Falcons. (Mike DiRocco)

ruled out CB (concussion) from Week 12 against the Falcons. (Mike DiRocco) Meyer mentioned that they plan on activating C Brandon Linder and TE James O’Shaughnessy from the injured reserve in time for Sunday’s game.

Ravens

Ravens’ TE Nick Boyle gave a detailed account of the injury that derailed his 2020 season, adding that his hamstring was torn off the bone.

“I had a hamstring, meniscus, PCL, MCL, a little fracture, and then I had a clean-up late,” Boyle said, via RavensWire.com. “Yes, the inside part of the hamstring was off the bone. Usually, people have them on the outside, but it was different. It was on the inside, because the way it got hit, it kind of came through, and my whole inside of the knee blew out. I had two [surgeries]. I had the initial one, and then I had one late summer. But those were both necessary for me to get back out there. And just like I said, it’s a lot. Even when I first had surgery, that was the worst surgery of my life. That week after was miserable – staying there in Texas – but luckily, I had my family come with me and everything. And just my whole support system, and even with the Ravens, they’ve been really good to me and allowed me to take the time to come back, which is a blessing.”

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said rookie DB Ar’Darius Washington suffered a broken foot in Wednesday’s practice and will miss the rest of the season. (Jonas Shaffer)

said rookie DB suffered a broken foot in Wednesday’s practice and will miss the rest of the season. (Jonas Shaffer) The Ravens worked out journeyman DT Woodrow Hamilton, according to Aaron Wilson.

Texans

Texans OC Tim Kelly mentioned that he expects veteran WR Brandin Cooks to be more involved in their offense moving forward.

“I think there was a lot of things, weather being probably a big factor in that,” Kelly said, via Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790. “The way the game was going in terms of us wanting to make sure we were controlling the ball and not exposing the football. So, I think there was a number of different factors, nothing anybody was doing to take him away, or nothing that he’s doing. He was open on a couple opportunities, and for whatever reason weren’t able to get the ball to him.”