Texans C Juice Scruggs Out 2-3 Weeks With Foot Injury

According to Aaron Wilson, Texans C Juice Scruggs will miss 2-3 weeks with a foot injury.

Houston has already ruled out Scrubbs from Week 15 and it appears he’ll miss extended time.

It’s a tough break for the Texans’ offensive line as they push for a playoff spot in the final stretch of the regular season.

Scruggs, 26, was a second-round pick by the Texans in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $6,099,103 rookie contract that includes a $1,435,712 signing bonus.

In 2024, Scrubbs has appeared in 12 games and started each at center. ProFootballFocus has him rated as the No. 23 overall center out of 41 qualifying players.