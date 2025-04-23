AFC Notes: Draft Buzz, Ashton Jeanty, Cam Ward, Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts
- The Colts are among the teams showing interest in Ohio State QB Will Howard, per ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler.
Jaguars
- According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler, multiple teams in the top ten think Jacksonville is going offense at No. 5. Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty is the favorite but there is an undercurrent for a receiver, perhaps Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan.
- The Jaguars have also shown interest in Syracuse QB Kyle McCord, per Graziano and Fowler. Many teams view McCord more as a potential backup but some see sleeper potential. One veteran assistant coach told ESPN: “He can read a defense, really smart, loves football, studies, can learn all the concepts, can make all of the throws.”
Texans
- Per ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler, late Round 1 is not too high for Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson, and the Texans are a potential landing spot to watch in that range.
Titans
- The Titans are set to take Miami QB Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. When asked about how they can set up Ward for success as a rookie, HC Brian Callahan responded he has experience developing Joe Burrow with the Bengals: “I’ve done it before in helping to develop a young quarterback with the No.1 pick.” (Terry McCormick)
- Callahan said their decision on Ward was a “culmination” of their scouting process: “Arriving at where we are in the draft process, there was no “a ha” moment, but it was a culmination of the process.” (McCormick)
- Titans GM Mike Borgonzi said QB Will Levis is continuing his development: “He’s a QB in our room and he is continuing to develop.” (McCormick)
