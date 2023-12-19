AFC Notes: Jake Browning, Grant Delpit, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals
Bengals QB Jake Browning admitted that there was extra motivation to beat the Vikings on Saturday since they released him multiple times.
“It was definitely a little extra,” Browning said. “I remember getting cut there last time and just being told, ‘We might have a spot for you on the practice squad but go back to the hotel and wait.’ So I sat in the hotel for a couple hours not knowing if I had a job or not, and just got a call from my agent. They didn’t tell me. I had been there for two years. I’ve been cut my fair share of times and that was probably the shittiest one. There was a little bit more this week.
“That one felt good,” Browning said. “Right after the field goal to win the game I screamed at the camera, ‘They never should have cut me.’”
Browns
- Browns S Grant Delpit‘s new three-year, $36 million extension includes a $6 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.055 million, $1.17 million and $1.215 million in the new years of the deal. There is also up to $765,000 annually in per-game roster bonuses and four void years added to the end of the deal. (Over The Cap)
- Delpit’s 2024 salary and $4.18 million option bonus are fully guaranteed at signing. In 2024, his 2025 base salary and a $10 million option bonus become guaranteed. The deal includes another $10 million option bonus in 2026.
Ravens
- Mike Garafolo reports that Ravens RB Keaton Mitchell has no cartilage damage in his knee despite being out for the rest of his rookie season with a torn ACL.
