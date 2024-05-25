AFC Notes: Jamal Adams, Deshaun Watson, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals
- When appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Kelsey Conway said Bengals’ franchise WR Tee Higgins was looking for a contract similar to Colts WR Michael Pittman but Cincinnati offered a deal that was “so low” it never progressed to possible guaranteed figures: “His camp felt that the Bengals’ initial one-time offer was so low that it couldn’t even move into a conversation about guaranteed money.”
- Pittman signed a three-year, $70 million contract after also being tagged by the Colts this offseason.
Browns
- Browns HC Kevin Stefanski mentioned QB Deshaun Watson will throw every other day during the spring for his rehab: “He looked like himself to me. I’ve been able to watch him the last couple of weeks now that we’ve gotten into phase 2. So, I’ve seen him throw. He’s making great progress. We will just continue to follow the medical team on this but he looks like himself.” (Daniel Oyefusi)
- Browns DE Za’Darius Smith said he had options as a free agent including the Dolphins and Commanders but wanted to play in Cleveland: “I had options like Miami, Washington, a couple of places. But I wanted to be here.” (Zac Jackson)
Ravens
- Ravens HC John Harbaugh on Baltimore potentially signing S Jamal Adams after he visited earlier this week: “We’ll see.” (Josh Alper)
- Ravens OC Todd Monken responded to a question about getting WR Rashod Bateman more involved in the offense: “Oh, for sure. I’ve seen tremendous growth. I expect a tremendous year out of him. We certainly could have done a better job getting him the ball more.” (Jeff Zrebiec)
- Monken also commented on RB Derrick Henry‘s workload this season: “I know this. If he carries it 300 time, we’re having a helluva year.” (Zrebiec)
