AFC Notes: David Njoku, Cordarrelle Patterson, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

The Browns added WR Elijah Moore last offseason in hopes of adding another playmaker next to WR Amari Cooper and TE David Njoku in the passing game. Cleveland HC Kevin Stefanski is excited for another full offseason with Moore and believes he can take his game to another level.

“Evolving is a great word,” Stefanski said, via the team’s social media. “I think he’s getting better as a player. We’re lining him up in different spots. He has the mental ability to line up in different spots. There’s some newness I’d say we’re excited about for Elijah.”

“But I look back at his last year with us and some of the big plays he made for us, and, as you know, he got a ton of opportunity in that Jets game with Amari [Cooper] going out and he was having a great game and he got injured. So, I think he’s somebody that knows that there’s more there. But I don’t want to be dismissive of a really good year he just had.”

Njoku is thrilled for the new offense under OC Ken Dorsey: “It is juicy. I am not going to say anything else. Leave it at that. But I’m really excited for this year.” (Jeremy Bergman)

Ravens

Baltimore re-signed WR Nelson Agholor who will be entering his 10th year in the NFL and second season with the Ravens. Agholor is grateful to have 10 seasons in the league and is happy to remain in Baltimore.

“Well, first of all, I’m blessed to be in Year 10,” Agholor said, via the team’s website. “But then to do it here – this place makes it even more enjoyable. This is family. This is home, familiarity and just a great group of dudes. From my quarterback, to the guys I play receiver with, to the guys I practice with every day on the defensive side of the ball, they make me better, but we also just enjoy each other.”

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson noted his chemistry with WR Zay Flowers: “I can’t really describe our chemistry. I believe it’s great. It is better than last year. Just being around him down in Florida, running every route on the route tree and just trying to build. It is working out for us.” (Jamison Hensley)

Steelers

Steelers’ veteran RB/WR Cordarrelle Patterson is aware he will be a role player in Pittsburgh and is ready to do whatever is asked of him.

“I’m not coming in here to step on anyone’s toes,” Patterson said, via Aaron Becker. “I know my role and I know what I can bring to the team. So whatever they need me to do, man, I’m that guy.”

NFL insider Jason La Canfora implied Pittsburgh could look to add a receiver alongside WR George Pickens: “I’m pretty bullish on the Steelers. They’re going to add a receiver at some point between now until the trade deadline. That’s going to happen. They’ve budgeted for it. They’ve been trying to make it happen. I’d be stunned if it doesn’t.” (In The Huddle podcast)