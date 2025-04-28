Steelers Release CB Ryan Watts Due To Career-Ending Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have released CB Ryan Watts due to a career-ending neck injury suffered in the preseason last year.

Steelers GM Omar Khan released the following statement regarding Watts:

“Unfortunately, today we are releasing Ryan Watts from our roster. After consulting with our medical team, medical experts, and Ryan’s representatives, we all agree that it is in Ryan’s best interest to discontinue playing football at this time.”

“We will continue to assist and support Ryan as he transitions to the next phase of his life.”

Watts, 23, was a sixth-round pick to the Steelers in the 2024 draft out of Texas. He signed a four-year, $4.2 million rookie deal through 2027.

Watts did not appear in an NFL game in his one professional season due to injury.