Bills Hosting WR Elijah Moore For Visit

Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz reports the Bills are hosting former Browns WR Elijah Moore for a free-agent visit.

Moore, 25, was a three-year starter at Ole Miss and a first-team All-SEC selection in 2020 when the Jets drafted him with pick No. 34 overall in the second round of the 2021 draft.

Moore signed a four-year deal worth $8,940,427 million with a $3,862,129 million signing bonus. He was traded to the Browns for a third-round pick in March 2023 and became an unrestricted free agent for the first time this offseason.

In 2024, Moore appeared in all 17 games for the Browns and caught 61 passes on 102 targets for 538 yards receiving and one touchdown.