AFC Notes: Maxx Crosby, Quentin Johnston, Chargers, Patriots, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers WR Quentin Johnston had high expectations last year after being selected in the first round but was overall underwhelming. With WRs Keenan Allen and Mike Williams gone, Johnston knows he has to be better than a year ago.

“At the catch-point, taking my eyes off of it. I look it all the way in. I feel like it was a lack of focus all together,” Johnston said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “It was straight-up unacceptable. I always kind of go back to that moment when I step back out on practice or if I’m feeling a certain type of way at practice, I always go back to that. OK, if I take a day off here, it’ll kind of correlate or wind down into a game like that, which, obviously, I do not want again.”

Patriots

Patriots third-round OT Caedan Wallace spent his collegiate career at Penn State playing right tackle, but New England thinks he has the athleticism to make the switch to the left side. Penn State OL coach Phil Trautwein is confident Wallace can succeed on either side.

“He hasn’t taken any game reps, but he’s taken many practice reps because I always make sure they’re developing on both. I don’t want them to just be a ‘right tackle’ because I want them to have a long career and get on the field as fast as possible,” Trautwein said, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “His career kind of was just different, but I would have no hesitation to put him on the left side.”

Raiders

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby is under contract with the Raiders until 2026 as of now and doesn’t plan on playing anywhere else. Crosby compared himself to other NBA stars when committing to Las Vegas for his career.

“The guys who inspire me are the Kobes and the Jordans; the guys that stayed at the same place and won in the same place,” Crosby said, via Jim Rome. “No offense to the guys like LeBron and those dudes — I won’t give them some heat but they took the easier road traveled and that’s not the way I look at it.”

“Going through the ups and downs and the hardships is going to make it that much sweeter when I do win a Super Bowl. So I plan on being here for a very long time and I plan on winning here.”