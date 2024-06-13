AFC Notes: Kyle Hamilton, Cam Sutton, Joel Bitonio, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns LG Joel Bitonio missed his first game since 2016 last year and ended the season with a multitude of injuries that affected his play on the field. Bitonio is back to 100 percent health and is ready to get back to his old ways in the upcoming season.

“I feel really good right now,” Bitonio said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “You don’t play football for a few months, plus you get some treatments and some stuff taken care of, and the body starts to feel a lot better. So, right now, I’m in a good space physically and I’m opening up my running and conditioning and been lifting and stuff. So I feel good right now and we got a little bit of time before the season starts, so hopefully it just keeps improving.”

Browns G Wyatt Davis‘ one-year contract includes a $1.125 million salary and will carry a cap figure of $985,000 under veteran salary benefit, per Aaron Wilson.

Ravens

Ravens DC Zach Orr envisions DB Kyle Hamilton playing a number of different roles in his system and believes he has the potential to win a DPOY award.

“Kyle Hamilton is the ultimate chess piece; I think he’s one of the top players in the league,” Orr said, via PFT. “My goal for him is to one day win [the] defensive MVP — here — of the league. I think he has that type of talent, he has that type of work ethic, he’s that type of person. The thing about him being the ultimate chess piece [is], depending on what the offense does, he can play anywhere. He can play safety, deep safety, box safety; he can play corner, he can play nickel, he can play backer, he can even play outside linebacker, too, and you guys know he can rush the passer. The thing that you appreciate about Kyle Hamilton is, is he works at it, he’s a smart player, so he can handle all the different volume that you get him. I think he’s eager, going into his third year, to do more, so we’ll see.”

Ravens HC John Harbaugh expects Hamilton to be ready for training camp after undergoing an operation on his elbow: “Kyle will be ready, he had some loose bodies in his elbow that they just went ahead and plucked out. It’s a 2-3 week recovery.” (Jamison Hensley)

Steelers

Regarding the Steelers signing CB Cameron Sutton after his domestic violence incident with the Lions, HC Mike Tomlin responded the “totality” of their relationship made him comfortable about bringing him in: “It’s not any conversations we’ve had recently, it’s the totality of our relationship. I met this guy in Knoxville 6-7 years ago, he’s a great guy and loves football.” (Brooke Pryor)

Steelers DC Teryl Austin said third-round LB Payton Wilson has a chance to be the dime linebacker: "That guy can really run, and he's into football." (Ray Fittipaldo)