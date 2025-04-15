Steelers Signed G Max Scharping

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed G Max Scharping to a contract, per the NFL transaction wire.

He’ll compete for a roster spot and a role along the offensive line this summer. He joined the team partially through last season.

Scharping, 28, was drafted by the Texans in the second round out of Northern Illinois in 2019. He was in the final year of a four-year, $5 million rookie deal that included $2.9 million guaranteed when the Texans waived him coming out of the preseason.

He was claimed by the Bengals and finished out the remainder of his deal. Cincinnati re-signed him to a one-year deal for the 2023 season.

Scharping played out his deal with Cincinnati and signed a one-year deal with the Eagles in 2024. However, he was cut coming out of the preseason and landed with Washington. After a stint on Washington’s practice squad, he was signed away by the Steelers to their active roster.

In 2024, Scharping appeared in two games for the Steelers with no starts.