AFC Notes: Javonte Williams, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos RB Javonte Williams was asked about his recovery from a season-ending knee injury and has returned in a limited capacity to team workouts.

“I mean it’s been a long process but everything is going good,” Williams said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “I’m ready to get back out there.”

New Broncos OLB Frank Clark commented on why he chose to sign with Denver: “The situation with [HC] Sean Payton is good for me. I get to play alongside Randy Gregory and stay in my in division that I am very familiar with. I also want to help the Broncos get back to the mountain top.” (Josina Anderson)

Chiefs

Both Chiefs WR Justyn Ross and WR John Ross have caught the attention of HC Andy Reid early on in OTA’s.

“I like both of the Ross’ big and little,” Reid said, via Chiefs Wire. “So, the big one is coming along. He feels good, his foot feels good the surgery that he had worked out well up to this point. He’s made some nice plays for us out here. I know Pat’s got trust in him, so that’s good to see. And the smaller Ross is extremely fast and quick. Before he got hurt, he was on to a pretty good season. I like what I see there, too.”

Raiders

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, based on the timeline of Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo ‘s surgery and the progress he’s showing, the quarterback is expected to be ready for the start of training camp barring any setbacks.

‘s surgery and the progress he’s showing, the quarterback is expected to be ready for the start of training camp barring any setbacks. Raiders Josh McDaniels says RB Josh Jacobs has not signed his franchise tag and is not under contract. McDaniels says he respects the process and knows that deadline for Jacobs to sign is not until July. ( HCsays RBhas not signed his franchise tag and is not under contract. McDaniels says he respects the process and knows that deadline for Jacobs to sign is not until July. ( Paul Gutierrez

McDaniels on LB Divine Deablo wearing the green dot: “He’s gotten better every week that I have been here and seems poised for a breakthrough season.” (Vic Tafur)

wearing the green dot: “He’s gotten better every week that I have been here and seems poised for a breakthrough season.” (Vic Tafur) Deablo said he’s bumped up his weight to 234 pounds from 225. (Vic Tafur)