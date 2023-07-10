AFC Notes: Maxx Crosby, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos ST coach Ben Kotwica said the team’s kicker situation is still unfolding but was pleased with both K Elliott Fry and K Randy Bullock during minicamp.

“That [kicker] job is pretty straightforward. The ball either goes through or it doesn’t,” Kotwica said, via Broncos Wire. “What was really cool today was to see both guys rise up. We hit a handful of kicks, and all of them were made. Elliott made all his, and Randy made all his. We’ll see how it shakes out. Again, it’s a work in progress, but I’m excited about that opportunity for those guys.”

Chiefs

Chiefs LB Drue Tranquill was used to facing QB Patrick Mahomes twice a year but is now coming to terms with just how talented he is as a passer now that he is seeing him as a teammate in practice

“You just see these highlight throws that are up every year, year after year. Those throws aren’t just one-off things that he makes in a big-time game. He seems to make those throws every day in practice,” Tranquill told NFL Total Access. “Every day I’m either out there or getting a break on the sideline and I’m just like, ‘Wow. What a throw. What a talent.’ I’ve enjoyed getting to chat with him a few times. Really enjoyed competing against him. He’s just an incredible talent.”

Raiders

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby spent extra time this offseason building up his grip strength and doing extra drills that former DL coach Rod Marinelli taught him.

“For me, I just got better and better and better because I’m just paying more and more attention to the details. And it’s not just on the field, it’s off the field as well — like my nutrition, my grip strength after every single workout. Like this morning, I did a grip workout and my arms are literally about to fall off my body, but things like that matter in the run game,” Crosby said, via Ted Nguyen of The Athletic. “It takes a million practice reps to get one game rep right, so that’s how serious I take it, and that’s something I learned from Marinelli, who just ran everyday drills that I’m constantly repeating and fine tuning.”

Crosby has also spent extra time studying film this offseason in hopes of having better anticipation and reading plays.

“For me, it’s reading my keys. I’m not just looking in the backfield and predicting what is going to happen or whatever. I’m reading my keys, and there’s certain little tendencies I can pick up watching film like the O-linemen’s feet, like if they’re staggered a certain way. Certain guys give away running plays all the time, so if I could pick something up like that from watching film, I’ll do that. But for me, my main focus is my keys.”

Crosby has also learned how to finish plays by practicing patience and better technique once he gets in the backfield.

“Being able to be under control in a stressful environment mentally and physically, because a lot of times you can win especially early. When you’re young, you could win a lot of rushes, but once you get to the quarterback, you freak out and you’re running out of control. For me, it’s slowing down, and I’m winning now.”