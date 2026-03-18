AFC Notes: Jaylen Waddle, Travis Kelce, Tyler Linderbaum, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Barry Jackson reports that the Broncos are paying all future money owed to WR Jaylen Waddle , including his full salary. The trade is still pending a physical, which will take place on Wednesday.

, including his full salary. The trade is still pending a physical, which will take place on Wednesday. The Broncos signed OT Matthew Peart to a one-year, $2 million deal that includes $755,000 fully guaranteed, a $225,000 signing bonus, and a $1.215 million salary. (Wilson)

to a one-year, $2 million deal that includes $755,000 fully guaranteed, a $225,000 signing bonus, and a $1.215 million salary. (Wilson) The Broncos signed RB Jaleel McLaughlin to a one-year, $1.43 million deal that includes a $125,000 signing bonus, a $1.145 million salary, and a $1.385 million salary cap figure. (Wilson)

Chiefs

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce admitted that he knew he would return for the 2026 season about halfway through the 2025 season.

“I think I was taking Jason Kelce‘s advice, I was taking the advice. It’s take a step back, because you don’t you got to let the emotions clear, and you got to have a clear head. I’ve made decisions based off of emotions, and, you know, they haven’t always played out the right way.” Kelce said on a recent episode of the New Heights podcast. “So I think taking a step back, letting the emotions settle down, the frustrations from the season. Of course, I want to come back. Of course, I don’t want to end my career not making the playoffs and not having one of the best years, and definitely having a down year and all that.”

“I think taking a step back and like letting it kind of build. And, you know, what’s my desire? What’s my body feel like? How did I feel going into this year versus coming out of this year, and where my body was at and, you know, even letting it kind of settle, it still felt like I was hungry enough to get back at it.” Kelce added. “There’s still a little bit of that, that grit and that emotion that, you know, I (expletive) hated the way that shit ended last year. And I want to do this. I want to, I want to make it right, you know, I get another chance in another (f******) Super Bowl.”

The Chiefs signed RB Emari Demercado to a one-year, $1.238 million deal that includes a $50,000 signing bonus, $550,000 guaranteed, and a $1.15 million salary. (Wilson)

Raiders

New Raiders C Tyler Linderbaum stressed the importance of the relationship between himself and the team’s quarterback, regardless of who the starter will be when next season rolls around.

“I think the relationship with the quarterback [and] center is really important. Communication, understanding … protections and putting the team in the best position possible on that play — it’s certainly important,” Linderbaum told Jacob Hester and Pat Kirwan of Movin’ the Chains. “We’ve got to have a relationship. Lamar and I certainly had a relationship and I think it comes down to, it’s very important. And that starts throughout the week with your preparation, game prep. You’ve got to be seeing the same things that the quarterback’s seeing and vice versa. I think that’s what’s going to build a strong unit.”