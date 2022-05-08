AFC Notes: Jets, Patriots, Ravens

“He’s got a really good early command of the offense and he’s doing a really good job in regards to that,” Saleh said. “There’s little things that he’s doing where you’re seeing a little more security. He’s not a rookie, so he’s being a little more vocal. He looks good. He’s getting more comfortable, obviously grasping the offense. He’s never had trouble grasping the offense, but he was a rookie so he goes through it. He’s much further ahead at this point than he was a year ago, for sure.”

Patriots

Patriots DB Terrance Mitchell said he loves the versatility of New England’s scheme and feels that he can fit a role within the system.

“That’s one thing I love about the Patriots,” Mitchell said, via PFT. “You can see somebody here, somebody there…. the ability to do a lot of things. I think that’s a great thing that they have and that they do here.”

Mitchell has started 29 games throughout his career, and that experience has better helped him understand his skill-set and where he would fit in certain situations.

“Experience is key,” Mitchell said. “Early on in my career when I used to talk about experience I didn’t really quite understand it the way I do now. Just a lot of the experiences I’ve been going through the last two years are helping me grow to where I’m at now.”

Per ESPN’s Mike Reiss, teams had character concerns about Patriots fourth-round CB Jack Jones , who was arrested for breaking into a restaurant in 2018 while at USC. He was suspended in 2020 for a fight during practice while at Arizona State.

, who was arrested for breaking into a restaurant in 2018 while at USC. He was suspended in 2020 for a fight during practice while at Arizona State. However, the Patriots were able to do a lot of background research on Jones at the Shrine Bowl according to Eric Galko , the director of football operations for the game: “I think a lot of people see the one incident he had as an 18-year-old kid at USC, and [assume] that’s who he is. It’s really important, when assessing character for a player, [to consider] it’s not about what the player has done before but what they may do in the future. Is that past behavior predictive? …[Jones] made a mistake, he owns it, and it isn’t something he glosses over.”

, the director of football operations for the game: “I think a lot of people see the one incident he had as an 18-year-old kid at USC, and [assume] that’s who he is. It’s really important, when assessing character for a player, [to consider] it’s not about what the player has done before but what they may do in the future. Is that past behavior predictive? …[Jones] made a mistake, he owns it, and it isn’t something he glosses over.” One NFL scout told Reiss he thinks the Patriots see a Shane Vereen-style role in the future for fourth-round RB Pierre Strong: “He is a pure speed, third-down back. He didn’t dominate enough at the end of this year when they were making their playoff push to make me say ‘This is the guy.’ But he definitely has talent. Catches the ball. He’s got traits, the production is good, but one question I had is why were they alternating him during the playoffs against Montana State?”

