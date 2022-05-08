AFC Notes: Jets, Patriots, Ravens

Jets
The Jets got good marks generally for their draft class this year. Now attention turns to their first pick last year, QB Zach Wilson, who is the key to New York’s rebuild becoming successful. There’s only so much you can tell from OTA work when players are just in helmets and shorts, but the early indication is Wilson used his time this offseason well.
“Zach looks good,” Jets HC Robert Saleh said via the New York Post. “He’s definitely hit the weight room. He looks beefy, in a good way. He’s definitely filled out. He’s still got all his looseness in throwing the football and zip and all that stuff. He looks good.”
Saleh added Wilson has made mental progress as well. He looked lost in the offense for most of his rookie season but so far Saleh praised his progress in the system going into Year 2.
