AFC Notes: Joe Brady, Robert Saleh, Joe Douglas, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills
- Bills QB coach Joe Brady said he hasn’t had much time to process taking on the interim offensive coordinator role since Ken Dorsey‘s dismissal: “Haven’t had a lot of time to process it all. Just taking it one day at a time…..we’ve got a lot of games left, but just focusing on practice today,” per Sal Capaccio.
- Brady said he’s as “comfortable as can be” with QB Josh Allen: “Josh, I believe we’re as comfortable as can be. … It’s about trust in each other, and I believe we have that,” per Katherine Fitzgerald.
- Brady added there is no concern about Allen after throwing interceptions in six straight games: “Not at all. Give me Josh Allen all day, every day,” per Alaina Getzenberg.
- When asked about Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs‘ post on X regarding his brother, Bills WR Stefon Diggs, the Buffalo receiver responded he’s always been “fully invested” in the organization: “I’ve never been nothing but fully invested… I’ve never said anything but I’m a Buffalo Bill.” (Fitzgerald)
- Diggs feels like his contract situation from last offseason is “nipped in the bud.” (Getzenberg)
Dolphins
- Dolphins DC Vic Fangio said CB Kader Kohou will continue in their nickel role and they are not opening up competition with Nik Needham, via Barry Jackson.
- Fangio said he initially mentioned signing veteran DT Akiem Hicks to GM Chris Grier “a while ago, it’s never gotten any movement,” via Omar Kelly.
- Dolphins OL Liam Eichenberg said he moved to right guard in practice this week and feels more comfortable on that side after appearing at left guard last season. (Jackson)
- Eichenberg will play wherever the coaches ask him to play: “Wherever they need me. I do feel more comfortable on the right side,” via Joe Schad.
- Cameron Wolfe notes Dolphins’ rookie RB De’Von Achane (knee) is trending towards playing in Week 11 against the Raiders.
- Per the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, S Brandon Jones is out of concussion protocol for the Dolphins.
- Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel on Dolphins RG Robert Hunt’s hamstring injury: “We’re not going to make this a more extensive injury. He’s playing some of his best ball and we need him to play his best ball down the stretch.” (Marcel Louis-Jacques)
Jets
- Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline doesn’t anticipate the Jets making any changes with either HC Robert Saleh or GM Joe Douglas, even if plenty of outside observers don’t think they deserve to keep their jobs another year.
- Pauline explains ownership won’t want to inject a lot of uncertainty into next year with Rodgers’ expected return.
- Saleh on Rodgers’ return: “Aaron’s a grown man. No one is going to know Aaron’s body like Aaron knows his body. If he feels after the doctors clear him, if Aaron says he wants to play, he’s going to play.” (Zack Rosenblatt)
- Saleh on Rodgers potentially returning in mid-December: “If the doctors clear him then we’ll clear him.” (Connor Hughes)
