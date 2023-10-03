AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said he believes QB Joe Burrow is healthy enough to run the offense and believes that his status will improve each week.

“It is what it is. I think every week is going to continue to improve that way. We’ve got to be better at the things we can control,” Taylor said, via PFT.

Bengals WR Tee Higgins on his broken rib: “It’s not a crazy injury where I’ll be out multiple weeks.” (Jay Morrison)

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said CB Marlon Humphrey is close to returning: “I’m hopeful that he’d get back this week. I was hopeful last week. He’s in the range right now.” (Jeff Zrebiec)

said CB is close to returning: “I’m hopeful that he’d get back this week. I was hopeful last week. He’s in the range right now.” (Jeff Zrebiec) Harbaugh said OLB David Ojabo has some decisions to be made with his knee/ankle injuries. He didn’t rule out him missing the remainder of the season. (Zrebiec)

Steelers

Steelers C Mason Cole was asked about the team’s inconsistency when it came to running the ball against the Texans.

“There are times we’re running the ball really well, then one bad or negative run will scare us away from it,” Cole said after the game, via SteelersWire.com.