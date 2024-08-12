AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Justin Fields, Deshaun Watson, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow commented on finally returning to the field in the preseason opener against the Cardinals and joked that he wouldn’t mind taking some hits prior to the start of the regular season.

“It was good to be back out there with the guys,” Burrow said, via Pro Football Talk. “Nice to get some reps in the game that didn’t count towards our record. Still some work to do. It’s nice to get back out there.”

“Maybe once before anything. Just get hit one time before getting out there for the first game,” Burrow added.

Browns

Browns QB Deshaun Watson has seen highs and lows throughout his first few seasons in Cleveland. Browns backup QB Jameis Winston believes Watson’s built for the tough moments and has confidence that he will perform at the highest level.

“I saw him get beat up. But he persevered,” Winston said. via the team’s YouTube. “And I think through his whole life, when you think of where he grew up, Deshaun was built for adversity. He was built for resilience. So, honestly, I know he respects everyone’s opinion. But the most important opinion to him is himself. And I know he’s working through a lot of different things, but he’s happy. He’s poised. He isn’t fazed by anything anyone has to say because he’s on a mission to be the best quarterback he possibly can be.”

“I think that’s one of the things that a lot of people forget. When you can go out and you can see practice, you can nick nack this that, paddy whack, give a dog a bone — Deshaun Watson is going to turn it on. He’s always going to find a way to shine when the lights come on.”

Watson has been cleared for full contact according to HC Kevin Stefanski , who said Watson will get the “vast majority” of reps in joint practices with the Vikings. (Daniel Oyefusi)

, who said Watson will get the “vast majority” of reps in joint practices with the Vikings. (Daniel Oyefusi) Mary Kay Cabot adds that Watson was already cleared for the matchup with the Packers and Stefanski could have used him if he chose to do so. He will also sit out for the team’s second preseason game.

Browns Luke Wypler will undergo surgery to repair his broken ankle that he sustained in the first preseason game against the Packers, with backup Cwill undergo surgery to repair his broken ankle that he sustained in the first preseason game against the Packers, with Stefanski currently unwilling to say if he will be out for the season. ( Cabot

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin mentioned that some of the good things QB Justin Fields did in the team’s preseason opener were taken away by two botched snaps between Fields and C Nate Herbig.

“I thought he did some nice things,” Tomlin said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. “But obviously he was a component of the C-Q exchange, and from my perspective that’s dual responsibility on the center and the quarterback. It negated a lot of good things going on in those first couple of drives.”

Steelers first-round OT Troy Fautanu is expected to miss two weeks with a left knee injury he suffered in the team’s preseason opener. He was seen at the team facility wearing a brace on his left knee and did not dress for practice. (Gerry Dulac)

is expected to miss two weeks with a left knee injury he suffered in the team’s preseason opener. He was seen at the team facility wearing a brace on his left knee and did not dress for practice. (Gerry Dulac) Per Aaron Wilson, the Steelers are working out former Arizona EDGE Taylor Upshaw.