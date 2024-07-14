AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Malik Cunningham, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

In the past few years with QB Joe Burrow, the Bengals have been one of the most shotgun-heavy teams in the NFL. With former OC Brian Callahan taking the HC job at Tennessee, new OC Dan Pitcher outlined their thought process on shotgun usage versus under-center formations in 2024.

“First of all, there are certain situations where you just would never go under center,” Pitcher said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s website. “In a known passing down, it doesn’t make any sense to go under center. Because you’re artificially shallowing the drop depth and the ability to get the ball out, and you’re creating more artificial push by starting the down five yards closer to it. When you know and everybody in the building knows that 98% of the time in this specific situation you’re throwing the ball, that makes no sense to go under center.”

“Now, when you’re talking about mixed downs when there’s an equal threat of run and pass, there’s a million factors that come into play. How hard of a run sell can you get from under center versus a shotgun when you’re talking about play-action pass? How much of that trade-off is worth the fact that the quarterback has to turn his back to the defense and miss some time to evaluate and see what’s happening in front of them? That’s anytime you play-action fake from under center, and that’s an element of it.”

“Everything costs you something. We figure out, what are we willing to pay? Are we going to get a good return on the investment? And we go from there. And the answers to that question change week to week, they change quarter to quarter, they change drive to drive. I can’t say with certainty yes or no to that question, but it’s going to be a part of our offense.”

Browns

Browns WR Michael Woods II tore his Achilles in April of last season and then received a suspension for the final six games of the season. Woods is ready to move forward from a tough season and contribute in 2024.

“You can’t really control some things. Some things you can,” Woods said, via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone. “All last year was a learning experience for me, so I just used it to grow as an individual.”

“Everybody in this building, everybody knows me. They know I’m a professional. I show up to work, do my job, and that’s what it is. So I’m not really worried about my perception, and these guys that are with me every day, they know who I am.”

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh discussed how former QB Malik Cunningham has done with his transition to WR.

“Malik has looked good at wide receiver. He’s shown a lot of speed, a lot of quickness. [He’s] kind of a natural at the position,” Harbaugh said, via Ryan Mink of the team’s website. “I’ve seen that he understands the game from the perspective of the quarterback, so [his] routes and coverage and timing and things like that have been excellent.”