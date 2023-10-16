AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Myles Garrett, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow admitted that there were missed chances against the Seahawks but also said he had no plans to apologize as the team was able to get the win.

“Yes, there were definitely opportunities that we had that we didn’t capitalize on, but we got the win,” Burrow said, via Pro Football Talk. “It’s a lot easier to fix things when you’re 3-3 than if you had lost this one. So, I’m never going to apologize for a win.”

Browns

Browns DE Myles Garrett and CB Greg Newsome commented following the team’s win over the 49ers on Sunday in which the defense dominated.

“That’s that swagger. That’s that swagger that Jim has brought and helped bring out of us,” Garrett said, via NFL.com. “Not just on the defensive end, but all throughout the team, and that kind of confidence we exuded all through the week. I think you all just seeing the beginning of it and just starting to take notice. But we always bring that type of energy, and no matter who’s on the field, we know we can bang with anybody.”

“We know who we are,” Garrett added. “We made a statement to everyone else, but to us, we knew what we had in our building in our room and continued to just play the game that we knew we could play. These guys are very confident, and rightfully so. And we’re going to continue to ball.”

“We say it all the time. We’re the best in the world, as a defense and particularly as a secondary,” Newsome commented. “We just came to the sideline (coach Jim) Schwartz was like, ‘That’s their only one. Everyone just started doing their job, what we do every day at practice. They didn’t give us anything new. They are a team that is going to stick to what they do. We just did our job, and we were successful.”

Steelers

Steelers T.J. Watt was fined $11,473 for unnecessary roughness and $13,659 for unsportsmanlike conduct in Week 5.