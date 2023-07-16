AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Quenton Nelson, Bengals, Colts, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow commented on the chemistry he shares with teammate WR Ja’Marr Chase, which has carried over to the NFL from their time together at LSU.

“We have a strong bond off the field and that translates onto the field. I think everybody can see that,” Burrow said in an interview with Kameron Hay of Complex Sports. “And you’re not going to be a great team if your best players aren’t close, trust each other and work really hard. And I think as a team, all of our guys that are in that position have those traits. I think also our guys understand how critical it is that you build that bond off the field. Not just quarterback and receiver, but we have our defensive guys hanging out with offensive guys and vice versa. And I think it’s kind of rare. So we work really hard to establish that trust and that bond because our guys know how critical that is to win every day.”

Colts

Colts G Quenton Nelson is looking to get back to the form that made him one of the most feared offensive guards in the league, noting he was not “super happy” with the way he played at the end of last season.

“Working every day and hanging out with each other outside the building, building that chemistry and getting to know each other really well, and being close really off the field,” Nelson told Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan of his planned improvement. “I think that brings closeness on the field. We’ve been working on that this offseason. We’ve been getting really good lifts together, treatment together and, of course, practice together.”

Steelers

Steelers WR Calvin Austin spoke with reporters about missing his rookie season due to a foot injury.

“In the beginning, it was extremely tough,” Austin said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “Just because I really wanted to go out there and be able to contribute right away. But I was just blessed to be in the position I am in because from my teammates to the coaches and the training staff, how they all surrounded me and filled me up and kept me around, it made it to where last year was a blessing because I got to watch and learn — everything. And that’s why now I feel like, I know I didn’t play — but I feel like I got a whole year of experience under my belt.”

Austin wants to move on from the injuries he dealt with in his rookie season and is hoping to be back at full speed by August.

“I do feel as fast, but honestly, I think by the time August comes, I’ll feel my full speed,” Austin said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “It’s like I’m there, but I still know I’ve got a little more in the tank. I’m in a position now where I feel well enough to know I can go to those next three or four gears.”