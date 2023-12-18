AFC Notes: Joe Flacco, Lamar Jackson, David Njoku, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals QB Jake Browning is the first quarterback with 1,000-plus passing yards with a completion percentage over 75 percent in his first four starts in NFL history. (BengalsWire)

Browns

Browns TE David Njoku had another big game on Sunday, this time against the Bears, and praised QB Joe Flacco for his phenomenal play in the fourth quarter.

“I just thank God,” Njoku said, via the team website. “I am not going to question him or complain about it. Joe Flacco threw great balls. Nothing more to say.”

Flacco told reporters there is no chance he will sign somewhere else following the season as he is enjoying his time in Cleveland.

Ravens

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson says the team is just scratching the surface of their abilities following a 23-7 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

“I’m just trying to win. I’m just trying to get there,” Jackson said, via the team website. “I’m grateful for the opportunity. . . . We’re just getting started.”