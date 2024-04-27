Browns Signing UDFA OT Javion Cohen

Jordan Schultz reports that the Browns are signing UDFA OT Javion Cohen out of Miami following the draft.
Cohen, 21, transferred to Miami from Alabama and was named second-team All-SEC in 2022 before transferring.
During his four-year college career, Cohen started in 25 of his 31 games at Alabama and all 12 of his games at Miami.
We will have more news on Cohen as it becomes available.
