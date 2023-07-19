AFC Notes: Joe Mixon, Sione Takitaki, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

accepted a reduction in pay from $20.5 million to $11.5 million over the next two seasons. His 2023 base salary was cut to the minimum and he received a guaranteed $4.128 million roster bonus, the only guarantees remaining on his deal. In 2024, Mixon’s base salary was lowered to $2.2 million and there’s a $3 million roster bonus due on the fourth day of the 2024 league year. What this means is that the Bengals have to make a decision about Mixon being on their roster in March and can’t squeeze him when the market is spent in July like they did this year.

Mixon also has a $200,000 workout bonus in both years and up to $340,000 in per-game roster bonuses. He can earn another $4 million in incentives.

Browns

Seven months removed from a season-ending ACL injury in Week 13, Browns LB Sione Takitaki is back and ready to be an impactful leader on a team that has put their trust in him.

“I am excited,” Takitaki said, via the team’s website. “The rehab process has been going well. I like where I am at. Just been rehabbing a ton and just trying to get back to physical form. I like where I am and feel we can make a big comeback. I am ready to help anywhere I can.”

“We have a lot of character guys and talent in the defensive room, and he comes in and sets the tone,” Takitaki added. “That’s one thing I just feel was his leadership presence. Not to tell so much about the scheme, but as a linebacker, I can get some sacks. I am excited about that.”

Steelers

Steelers OC Matt Canada said they plan on building a “physical team” in the vision of owner Art Rooney and HC Mike Tomlin, and seemed to suggest they have more say in the philosophy of the offense than he does.

“There is an identity that is coming from the organizational plan, right?” Canada said, via Mark Kaboly of The Athletic. “It’s not like I am coming in here and saying what it is. There is a plan from Rooney to coach Tomlin. … We do have an identity: We’re going to be a physical team, and if you do stop the run, then we have to take advantage of that with play-action passes, misdirection passes down the field. That is when Kenny has to make those plays when he is called upon.”

Canada wouldn’t comment on pressure on the offense to succeed in 2023 and is excited about the development of their players.

“It’s easy for people to talk about pressure and focus, right?” Canada said. “I’m excited. I would not want any other job, and obviously, to have the great players we’ve got here, we’re excited about what we’ve got and the development that we’ve made over the course of time with the guys we had and some new additions. I want to do the best job I can for us to win football games.”

Canada explained they want their identity to continue being focused around their running game and attack defenses downfield.

“I think our identity was pretty clear the last nine games (of 2022),” Canada said. “We ran the ball well, we were physical. You see who we drafted, who we acquired (this offseason). I don’t think there is any question about what our identity is going to be. We want to run the ball, we want to be physical, and we want to be a good team that can throw the football down the field. I think our identity is well known, and we’ll stay where we’re at.”