AFC Notes: Joey Bosa, Antonio Pierce, Hunter Renfrow, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos LB Alex Singleton said the team’s upset win over the Chiefs was huge for morale and helped propel their confidence.

“It builds momentum,” Singleton said, via Broncos Wire. “I think going into this week — you’re going into a bye week in the position we’re in — you win this game, we have everything in front of us. You lose it; you’re kind of out of luck. I think we all knew that and came out and played the game we did.”

Singleton added that the bye week came at the right time and will allow the team to heal up and recharge ahead of their game against the Bills.

“It’s huge,” Singleton said. “We get the nice, right in the middle of the season break, so [you can] get guys healed up and come back and keep this momentum. … Everybody enjoy it and come back and be ready to play the Bills.”

Chargers

Chargers DE Joey Bosa suffered a hamstring injury in Week 1 which has left him disappointed given he tries to take good care of his body.

“Disappointed that it was a problem to begin with at all,” Bosa said, via Daniel Popper of The Athletic. “Pride myself on taking care of those injuries like that.”

Chargers HC Brandon Staley said veteran C Corey Linsley has been helping out the team since being placed on injured reserve in September with a heart condition: “He’s in a good place mentally, and he’s doing a heck of job helping our team out in a new way,” per Daniel Popper.

Raiders

Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow said the first team meeting with interim HC Antonio Pierce went really well and he’s looking forward to having the freedom of playing his game again.

“That went really well,” Renfrow said, via Adam Hill of Las Vegas Review Journal. “I think (Pierce) just let us kind of be ourselves and let our hair down. Just have fun playing football again and not just walk on eggshells everywhere. Just go out there and enjoy playing like we’re kids.”

Renfrow avoided taking direct shots at former HC Josh McDaniels, adding that he’s a great football mind and did some things really well.

“There were things McDaniels did really well,” Renfrow said. “I’m not going to sit here and say he was a bad coach, because he was very good and had success as an (offensive coordinator) and that sort of deal. But I think with AP, being a player and just having a different energy is just different.”

Pierce named Jimmy Garoppolo their primary backup for Week 9, via Tashan Reed.

their primary backup for Week 9, via Tashan Reed. Per Aaron Wilson, the Raiders worked out P Julian Diaz.