AFC Notes: Jonah Williams, Alex Highsmith, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals OT Jonah Williams said their front office never informed him they wanted him to move to right tackle after they acquired OT Orlando Brown.

“I think in a couple of days, I would’ve been like, ‘OK, let’s go, let’s do it,'” Williams said, via Ben Baby of ESPN. “And I just never got that. So, it was never left tackle, right tackle. I know a lot of people made it out to be that. It wasn’t that.”

In the end, Williams was upset with the lack of communication from the team.

“The main issue for me was the way that I found out, the way the communication happened,” Williams said. “Because I’m sitting on my couch. My fiancée is 40 weeks pregnant. Her due date was in I want to say three days, and I’m rehabbing my knee and all that stuff.”

Brown said he is open to helping Williams on rotating to right tackle given he has experience on both sides as well.

“I’m here to help,” Brown said. “That goes for anybody, but especially in this situation. It’s never easy switching sides as a tackle or as an offensive lineman, period. It’s like someone asking you to fight in an opposite stance. It’s difficult with the way your nervous system is set up, your body, the way you think, how comfortable you are and all those different things.”

Ravens

Ravens OT Ronnie Stanley said he isn’t dealing with any ankle injuries and this is the most healthy he’s felt since 2019: “The majority of my time the last couple of years has been spent on rehab; 80 percent on rehab and maybe 20 percent on training. I’ve been able to put most of my time on training, building, getting stronger, building more endurance, and just becoming an overall better athlete. It’s big a big difference… I’d say this is as good as I’ve felt since 2019,” per Jamison Hensley.

Veteran S Adrian Amos visited with the Ravens for a second time prior to signing with the Jets, as New York was able to make him a more lucrative offer. (Jeff Zrebiec)

Steelers

Steelers LB Alex Highsmith hasn’t received a long-term extension from the team this offseason but still attended Pittsbrugh’s mandatory minicamp this week. He wouldn’t elaborate on his plans should negotiations continue to stretch.

“We’ll see when that time comes,” Highsmith said, via Joe Rutter. “Right now, I’m working. Being with the team, being with the guys means a lot to me.”

Highsmith is hopeful a deal gets done prior to training camp and feels “confident with the way things are going.”

“That would be awesome,” Highsmith said. “We’ll see what happens. I’m confident with the way things are going. … Right now, I just want to focus on ball.”

Steelers OC Matt Canada said he doesn’t feel any added pressure to succeed going into 2023: “There is pressure everyday in life if you have something worth doing. I don’t feel more than I ever did. I will do the best job I can do for us to win football games,” via Mark Kaboly.

Steelers RBs coach Eddie Faulkner said he is comfortable playing RB Jaylen Warren in any situation: "I am totally fine put Jaylen (Warren) into the game in any situation and whatever that may be. Those two will play off each other." (Kaboly)