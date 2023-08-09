AFC Notes: Jonah Williams, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals RT Jonah Williams went from requesting a trade to feeling like he is having a smooth transition from left tackle to right tackle.

“I’m in a good mood,” Williams told The Athletic. “I’m healthy. I’m playing football. I feel good out there. I don’t have anything to complain about. Life is good. Every time I do a rep I want it to be better than the one before it. I feel smooth. I feel comfortable. I don’t feel awkward. I’m not overthinking it or anything like that. I am just working on my technique to get a little bit better. But I don’t think anybody is playing at 100 percent by the end of the year. But it’s 100 percent now. And my other one is 110 percent, too.”

Many around Williams have noticed that his transition has been a lot more seamless than usual, as moving from left to right tackle is certainly something that is viewed as difficult. He feels he has the right attitude, quoting the movie Joe Dirt, and thinks that the Bengals have the chance to have the best offensive line in the league this year.

“The NFL is so hard,” Williams continued. “The competition you go against is so high that if you don’t come in with that attitude every year, you are going to get killed. I definitely feel that, but I’ve felt that my whole career. I’m trying not to think about it big picture like that. It’s easier for me to attack every day. It’s kind of hard for me to think about big-picture stuff like that, but I’m excited about all those opportunities. I just know I believe in myself and my ability. I think we have the talent, the ability to be the best line in the league. When I do things the right way like I do, I’ll be able to achieve what I want to achieve. Just focus on today, but I do know that will help me in the long run. I feel like I am in a good position, and I know I have the right attitude. I’m just going to keep on keeping on.”

Browns

Per Adam Schefter, Browns second-year defensive linemen Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas both underwent arthroscopic knee surgery Tuesday and are expected to return early in the season.

Ravens

Ravens OC Todd Monken was blunt when asked about the state of the team’s offense.

“It’s a work in progress,” Monken said, via Ravens Wire. “We’re not nearly where we need to be, and we shouldn’t be, because it’s early in camp, but we have a lot of work to do. Right now, it’s not hard to project because we’re not really good right now. We have a long ways to go.”

According to Jamison Hensley, Ravens CB Trayvon Mullen had toe surgery and could miss the entire 2023 season.