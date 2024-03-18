AFC Notes: Jonnu Smith, Mitchell Trubisky, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Now that he is back with the Bills, QB Mitchell Trubisky opened up about his time with the Steelers during a press conference in Buffalo. He admitted that it was quite a roller coaster journey and he heard the rumors there would be changes at the position.

“There were rumblings that they were going to do it,” Trubisky said during a press conference “In my mindset, if it’s going to happen, it’s probably more beneficial to do it sooner rather than later… it was beneficial for both sides in the end.”

“I was thankful the Steelers released earlier than free agency actually started,” Trubisky continued. “My agent was able to start talking to some teams. I took a very relaxed approach. I just had a feeling that I would end up exactly where I was supposed to be… It felt like coming home in the end. I definitely had some ups and downs in Pittsburgh. I learned a lot more about what not to do and things I don’t like necessarily. Just being able to voice those opinions and have those opinions be heard, I think, is important.”

Dolphins

Former Falcons TE Jonnu Smith said QB Tua Tagovailoa is one of the best quarterbacks in the league and is looking forward to spending more time with him.

“But just looking at Tua on paper, he’s got it, you know what I mean? I think he’s one of the top quarterbacks in this league,” Smith said, via PFT. “I think he’s one of, if not the most accurate quarterback in this league. And that’s just from me watching from the outside and now that I’m actually here, I’m sure I’ll get to see that firsthand. He’s a great player, a great leader, had a lot of respect for his game since he played at Alabama. And just seeing him play he was always a fun guy to watch play. And I’m excited to be catching passes from him now.”

Smith added that he’s excited to play with WRs Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and is looking forward to adding another element to the passing game.

“That’s gonna create a lot of space,” Smith said. “Those two speed guys, some of the fastest guys in NFL, if not the fastest, that’s just going to cause so much havoc to the defense. And to be able to use those guys to my advantage, those guys are going to be able to open up space and likewise me as well. Just add another pass-catching element to his offense and being able to get those guys open more, we are going to make each other better, all going to play off each other and ultimately I’m sure those guys are team guys, I’m a team guy, I think it’ll just be a great fit. I’m excited and looking forward to it.”

Patriots

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah went on the Zach Gelb Show and talked about the potential of a team moving up into the top three of the upcoming draft. Despite Washington trading QB Sam Howell to Seattle, Jeremiah believes the Commanders are more likely to move down than the Patriots.

“I think I believe it’s likely that Washington stays and takes one of those two guys,” Jeremiah said. “But I would think Washington, of the two, would be more likely to at least listen because of what they need on that roster and where they are. So, between those two, Washington, New England, it feels to me like Washington would be the one that maybe would at least listen to what these offers are.”

“So, to me, it’s about trying to find the fit. And that’s why New England, to me, feels stuck, like they are taking [a quarterback]. Everything that I’ve heard seems to be they are committed to staying at three. They wanted an $8-to-10 million quarterback; they got that in Jacoby Brissett, and they’re going to take the guy of the future there at No. 3.”