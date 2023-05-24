AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills QB Josh Allen has had success and gone deep into the playoffs, yet it is clear he is starting to feel the desperation about bringing a Super Bowl trophy to Buffalo.

“Just understanding our window, and I want to give everything that I have for as long as I play,” Allen said Tuesday, via NFL.com. “I’m not saying that I haven’t done that in the past, but there are always new ways that I can find to get better and not be complacent with what I’m doing on the field, understanding that there’s a lot of plays that we left out there. And, statistically, you look at it, we were a top 3-4 offense in the league last year, and it wasn’t good enough. So, just losing the playoffs isn’t fun, you know? I so badly want to bring a Super Bowl here to Buffalo, and I just don’t want anything to get in the way of allowing me to be the best quarterback that I can be for this team.”

Dolphins

PFF’s Brad Spielberger projects an extension for Dolphins G Robert Hunt to be in the neighborhood of four years and $50 million with $27.5 million in total guarantees.

He adds the $12.5 million a year average has the potential to look like a major bargain in the coming years but Miami could benefit from some early struggles by Hunt to begin his career.

If Hunt holds out for a better deal, Spielberger points out the Dolphins might have bigger priorities, with limited financial flexibility, and DT Christian Wilkins is also due for a big raise this offseason to the range of $20 million per year.

Jets

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers is excited to be in New York but does admit it has been strange getting used to wearing the gear of a different team, wearing the No.8, and being in a completely new facility.

“Every day I wake up excited about coming to the facility,” Rodgers said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “Now the commute being two minutes really helps. Just rolling out of bed and heading to the facility is nice. I have an excitement about coming down Jets Drive. It was surreal, for sure, and strange to look at my locker and see No. 8. Rocking Jets gear is a little bit strange, for sure, but every day there’s been a little special sign or synchronicity or cool moment that reminds me I’m in the right place.”

Rodgers also commented on his decision to attend voluntary workouts and build rapport with his new teammates in meetings.

“When you’ve been in the offense for a long time, the offseason is really for the young players,” Rodgers replied. “But with a new offense, being my first year here, I wanted to be around for at least some of the beginning things, just to let them know how I like to do things, some of the code words, little adjustments, different ways I see the game, sparking conversation.”