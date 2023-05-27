AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Christian Gonzalez, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott talked about the growth he has seen in QB Josh Allen this offseason and contributed some of it to his relationship with OC Ken Dorsey.

“I just think Josh taking his game to another level really means being a great decision-maker,” McDermott said. “We’ve talked about before this offseason — and it’s been talked about — adjusting his style of play enough to keep himself healthy and to play smarter at times as well. And then I just think the overall approach to the game, I’ve seen a different Josh this offseason. Not that it was bad before, but he’s got a new sense of focus, I would say, and determination — which is good.”

“We’ll see today in terms of what carries over onto the field specifically,” McDermott said on Tuesday. “But I just think, again, his involvement in the offense, his feedback, his communication — it’s always been there. But I think even more involved approach in the offense and his dealings with coach [Ken] Dorsey and their communication and everything. So, I think that can only be good for the situation.”

Jets

Jets S Chuck Clark was happy to finally get traded from the Ravens.

“I was ready to get out of there,” Clark said, via PFT.

Clark added that he didn’t feel respected by the team on the field and in contract negotiations.

“Just the situation I was put in, things that were said to me and the position I had on the team, I felt wasn’t being respected,” Clark said. “So it was time for a change. I was a starter on the team. I’m not going to go too far into it, but as far as contract talks, money talks. There were some things that weren’t being respected.”

Patriots

Oregon HC Dan Lanning said Patriots rookie CB Christian Gonzalez is capable of contributing both as a wide receiver and as a returner as well.

“I honestly believe he could play wideout if somebody needed him to play wideout. He could be a returner as well if somebody needed that. We didn’t ask him to do that, but we probably should have at times,” Lanning said, via Patriots Wire.