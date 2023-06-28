AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Dalvin Cook, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills QB Josh Allen praised the work WR Trent Sherfield has put in so far this offseason. Sherfield joined Buffalo this offseason on a one-year deal and is one of a number of players competing for a role behind WRs Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis.

“I’ve loved what I’ve seen from Trent so far; the dude works extremely hard. He’s one of the hardest-working guys on the team. Doesn’t complain about anything. He’s rolling right now,” Allen said, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.

Jets

The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt analyzes the pros and cons of the Jets potentially signing former Vikings RB Dalvin Cook , who has expressed some interest in coming to New York.

, who has expressed some interest in coming to New York. Rosenblatt says Cook would be coming in as a complement to starting RB Breece Hall and would need to be okay with fewer touches and a smaller salary as a result. If he’s willing to sign for $4-$6 million, Rosenblatt notes he would be an upgrade over the current options on the depth chart.

and would need to be okay with fewer touches and a smaller salary as a result. If he’s willing to sign for $4-$6 million, Rosenblatt notes he would be an upgrade over the current options on the depth chart. However, Rosenblatt adds the Jets are unlikely to stretch much to add Cook given his age, potential salary, and the other options on their depth chart, including fifth-round RB Israel Abanikanda .

. Jets S Adrian Amos has up to $2.25 million in available incentives on the one-year deal he signed. He can earn $500,000 for making the Pro Bowl and $225,000 each for hitting 60, 70, 80, and 90 percent of the snaps for a maximum of $900,000. (Aaron Wilson)

has up to $2.25 million in available incentives on the one-year deal he signed. He can earn $500,000 for making the Pro Bowl and $225,000 each for hitting 60, 70, 80, and 90 percent of the snaps for a maximum of $900,000. (Aaron Wilson) Amos has another $850,000 in incentives available if the Jets make the playoffs, including $200,000 if New York qualifies for the postseason. If he plays 80 percent of the snaps in a divisional round win, he’s due $275,000. Amos can earn another $375,000 for playing 80 percent of the snaps in a conference championship win. (Wilson)

Patriots

Patriots HC Bill Belichick spoke in depth about the team’s decision to draft CB Christian Gonzalez in the first round.

“When we go into the draft, we don’t really target one guy,” Belichick said, via PatriotsWire.com. “Need isn’t as big of a criteria as good football players. I learned that at the Giants in ‘94 when we took Carl Banks. We had [Lawrence] Taylor obviously, and it was kind of like ‘Why are we taking another outside linebacker?’ As it turned out, that was probably one of the better picks that we had at the Giants. I don’t think it’s about where you need a player. If you’ve got a good football player, nobody’s ever gonna regret that. I’m glad Gonzo was there. I think when you just go and look for one guy and then he is not there, there are other players in the draft that can help us as well. He’s been great to work with, and, you know, look forward to getting him ready to go for training camp.”