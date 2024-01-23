AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Jerod Mayo, Sean McDermott, Bills, Patriots

Bills

The Bills tried a fake punt with S Damar Hamlin but fell short of earning the first down. HC Sean McDermott explained the decision, saying the team was on a good run, yet was asked why the team didn’t give the ball to HC Josh Allen on fourth down.

“I understand what you’re saying about keeping Josh out there,” McDermott said, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Buffalo News. “It’s just where we were on the field in relation to the element of surprise in that situation. Obviously, we didn’t execute.”

Bills WR Gabriel Davis said he is looking forward to free agency but is also open to returning to Buffalo next year. He suffered a torn PCL in the team’s win over the Dolphins. (Joe Buscaglia)

Bills C Mitch Morse will return to the team next season, per Sal Capaccio.

Bills DT Jordan Phillips says he is considering retirement this offseason: "This might be it." (O'Halloran)

Bills S Micah Hyde is also considering retirement at age 33 and is an impending free agent. (Joe Buscaglia)

Bills QB Josh Allen told the media he would have no issue with OC Joe Brady remaining with the team next season and is a fan of what he brings to the team’s offense.

“I would fully embrace it,” Allen said about Brady staying as offensive coordinator, via Pro Football Talk. “I love Joe. I love what he brings to this team, to our offense, the juice that he has, the passion that he has for football. How much preparation he’s put into a tough situation these last seven to eight weeks. Yeah, I would fully embrace it. And obviously, there’s stuff that needs to go on before that, and I understand there’s probably an interview process and all that, but he’s got my vote.”

Patriots

New Patriots HC Jerod Mayo made it clear during his introductory press conference that he’s not taking the job with the expectation of a multi-year rebuild. At the same time, he was conscious of trying to manage expectations for a New England team that was 4-13 and has a ton of holes to fill ahead of the 2024 season.

“This organization has had a lot of success over the years, and there have been many teams that have one good year and then they’re out for three years,” Mayo said via the Athletic’s Chad Graff. “One thing I learned from Coach (Bill Belichick) and from Thunder (owner Robert Kraft) is about surrounding yourself with good people. As far as our staff and things like that, we’re going to be good. We’re going to be a lot better. Bill always says this: ‘Manage expectations.’”