AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Mekhi Becton, Aaron Rodgers, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills
New Bills OC Joe Brady was hopeful that QB Josh Allen would perform well in his first game under Brady’s tenure and put on an exciting performance against the Jets.
“I just wanted him to be Josh Allen,” Brady said, via the team website. “The fun, the excitement that he kind of plays with — like I feed off of it. At the end of the day, man, this is a game we’re supposed to have fun. I have a ton of fun coaching, I know our guys have a lot of fun playing. . . . Not that he wasn’t having fun before, but I think you saw it a little bit last night. I think the guys obviously fed off of it as well.”
Dolphins
- Andy Slater reports that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is in talks to sell a minority stake in the team and Hard Rock Stadium to hedge-fund manager Ken Griffin.
Jets
- Now without OT Mekhi Becton, the Jets are also still without LT Duane Brown (groin/hip), who must be activated before Thursday or sit out the remainder of the year. (Rich Cimini)
- Becton (ankle) will participate in the walkthroughs and is trying to play on Friday. (Andy Vasquez)
- Jets QB Aaron Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show that he would like to start practicing around December 2nd and also commented on the benching of QB Zach Wilson, adding he feels personal guilt about the current state of the team: “Certain guys have to be the scapegoat. Ten other guys weren’t doing their jobs either. I feel for Zach … He still has a bright in the league.” (Rich Cimini)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!