AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Mekhi Becton, Aaron Rodgers, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

New Bills OC Joe Brady was hopeful that QB Josh Allen would perform well in his first game under Brady’s tenure and put on an exciting performance against the Jets.

“I just wanted him to be Josh Allen,” Brady said, via the team website. “The fun, the excitement that he kind of plays with — like I feed off of it. At the end of the day, man, this is a game we’re supposed to have fun. I have a ton of fun coaching, I know our guys have a lot of fun playing. . . . Not that he wasn’t having fun before, but I think you saw it a little bit last night. I think the guys obviously fed off of it as well.”

Dolphins

Andy Slater reports that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is in talks to sell a minority stake in the team and Hard Rock Stadium to hedge-fund manager Ken Griffin.

Jets

Mekhi Becton , the Now without OT, the Jets Duane Brown (groin/hip), who must be activated before Thursday or sit out the remainder of the year. ( are also still without LT(groin/hip), who must be activated before Thursday or sit out the remainder of the year. ( Rich Cimini

Becton (ankle) will participate in the walkthroughs and is trying to play on Friday. (Andy Vasquez)

Aaron Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show that he would like to start practicing around December 2nd and also commented on the benching of QB Zach Wilson, adding he feels personal guilt about the current state of the team: Jets QBsaid on TheShow that he would like to start practicing around December 2nd and also commented on the benching of QB, adding he feels personal guilt about the current state of the team: “Certain guys have to be the scapegoat. Ten other guys weren’t doing their jobs either. I feel for Zach … He still has a bright in the league.” ( Rich Cimini