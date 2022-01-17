AFC Notes: JuJu Smith-Schuster, Ravens, Steelers

Steelers

Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster said he would like to return to Pittsburgh next year.

“Honestly, it would be a blessing,” Smith-Schuster said, via Pro Football Talk. “You know, I love the city. I love the fans. I love coach Tomlin. I love the coaches, my teammates, players, everyone . . . the media side to the training room. It’s been unbelievable. My career here has been amazing. It would be nice, you know, to stay here and to play with these guys again, same coaches and everyone. So, yeah, it would be nice to stay for another four years.”

Smith-Schuster said he was always planning on returning this quickly: “I was working to get my shoulder back. Since the day I got hurt, this was a 6 month injury recovery. I told myself I’d do it in 3. … Everything I was doing outside of the facility to get where I’m at today and to show other teams I’m healthy.” (Brooke Pryor)

Ravens

Ravens DL Brandon Williams commented on what DL Calais Campbell should do now that the season is over.

“Hopefully, the first thing I think … Get some tea and some lozenges, because I think he’s got a soar throat. (laughter) But then after that, I don’t know what he’s going to do,” Williams said, via RavensWire.com. “I just hope he has a good offseason, and if he comes back, I’d love to have him back and love to play alongside him still, but if he’s not, ride off into the sunset, happy, man. Enjoy it. You deserve it. He earned it, for sure.”

The Ravens declared $328,625 in unused cap space to roll over for 2021, though this figure will be audited for incentives by the NFL before becoming official. (Field Yates)

Steelers

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger said it’s been an honor for him to play his entire career in Pittsburgh.

“I’ve been here a long time and it’s been a lot of fun,” Roethlisberger said, via NFL.com. “Like I said, God has blessed me. We joke a lot about the Browns and going there but it was meant to be that I was going to wear black and gold.

“Draft day, I had a black suit on with a gold tie. I’m just so thankful. I hope that I’m able to pass the legacy of what it is to be a Steeler from Dan Rooney, you know? We all miss him, anyone who knew him misses him and so, it’s just, hopefully I could pass some of that on to the guys and continue the tradition of what it means to be a Steeler.” Steelers DL Montravius Adams said he want to finish his career in Pittsburgh. (Pryor)

said he want to finish his career in Pittsburgh. (Pryor) Steelers G Trai Turner also wants to re-sign with the Steelers and return in 2022. (Pryor)

also wants to re-sign with the Steelers and return in 2022. (Pryor) Gerry Dulac reports the Steelers aren’t likely to re-sign WR James Washington .

. The Steelers declared $7,758,586 million in unused cap space to roll over for 2021, though this figure will be audited for incentives by the NFL before becoming official. (Field Yates)