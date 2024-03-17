AFC Notes: Justin Fields, Russell Wilson, Kenny Pickett, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals
- Houston OT Patrick Paul had a formal Combine interview with the Bengals. (Aaron Wilson)
- Alabama OT JC Latham had a formal Combine interview with the Bengals. (Daniel Alameda)
- Oregon State OT Taliese Fuaga said he met with the Bengals at the Combine. (Daniel Alameda)
- Texas WR Xavier Worthy had a formal Combine interview with the Bengals. (Aaron Wilson)
- Texas TE Ja’Tavion Sanders had a formal Combine interview with the Bengals. (Ryan Fowler)
- The Bengals had a formal Combine interview with Kentucky RB Ray Davis. (Ryan Fowler)
- Penn State OT Olu Fashanu‘s Combine formal meeting schedule included an interview with the Bengals. (Tom Downey)
- Washington State S Jaden Hicks had a formal Combine interview with the Bengals. (Tom Downey)
- Duke OL Graham Barton said he met with the Bengals at the Combine. (Daniel Alameda)
- Georgia OT Amarius Mims said he met with the Bengals at the Combine. (Daniel Alameda)
- Oregon C Jackson Powers-Johnson had a formal Combine interview with the Bengals. (Malik Wright)
- Clemson RB Will Shipley had a formal Combine interview with the Bengals. (Malik Wright)
- Penn State DE Chop Robinson said he had a Combine interview with the Bengals. (Malik Wright)
- Florida State DE Jared Verse said he met with the Bengals at the Combine. (Daniel Alameda)
- Georgia TE Brock Bowers said he met with the Bengals at the Combine. (Malik Wright)
- Iowa TE Erick All is taking a 30 visit with the Bengals. (Ryan Fowler)
- Clemson DE Xavier Thomas will have a 30 visit with the Bengals. (Justin Melo)
Browns
- UConn OC Nick Charlton is heading to the Browns as an offensive assistant/run-game specialist according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
- New Browns WR Jerry Jeudy talked about a potential contract extension: “I want to be home. I don’t want to be moving around. We’re gonna see what happens.” (Tony Grossi)
- Texas WR Xavier Worthy said he had a formal Combine interview with the Browns. (Chat Sports)
- Houston OT Patrick Paul had a formal Combine interview with the Browns. (Aaron Wilson)
- Penn State DE Adisa Isaac had a formal meeting with the Browns. (Tom Downey)
- The Browns did a formal interview with Miami G Javion Cohen at the Combine. (Justin Melo)
- According to Ryan Fowler, Miami OL Javion Cohen has a Top 30 visit planned with the Browns.
Steelers
- According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Steelers HC Mike Tomlin promised former QB Kenny Pickett a chance to start but then later informed him new QB Russell Wilson would get the first-team reps after Pickett learned about the trade from social media, which led to Pickett’s trade request.
- According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, his understanding was Wilson would be the starter which led to the trade of Pickett.
- According to Gerry Dulac, the Steelers traded Pickett because of the way he was “poorly handling” the addition of Wilson. Dulac also mentions Week 17 from last season where Pickett refused to be the team’s emergency quarterback behind Mason Rudolph.
- Per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, the Steelers envision QB Justin Fields as a long-term option who could be acquired for cheap and give them a pair of cheap lottery tickets to try and find a new quarterback.
- Tomlin reached out to Wilson to let him know about the pending trade for Fields and reiterate that the plan is for Wilson to open the 2024 season as the starter, per Rapoport.
- Wilson on joining Pittsburgh: “I’m expecting us to win. When I had the opportunity to be a free agent in this process it feels like you’re at the combine all over again going through this interview process.” (Ray Fittipaldo)
- Wilson added: “This is just the beginning of it and I’m excited for it. It’s going to be a great journey. It’s not going to be easy, but it’s going to be worth it at the end and we’re going to make it worth it.” (Gerry Dulac)
- The Steelers have signed S Miles Killebrew to a two-year, $6.5 million contract with $2.09 million guaranteed from his signing bonus. (Over The Cap)
- Aaron Wilson reports the Steelers hosted a workout for former Eastern Kentucky TE Dakota Allen. He can sign with any team immediately after taking last year off to recover from a torn ACL.
- According to Aaron Wilson, the Steelers signed DT Montravius Adams to a two-year, $5.25 million contract with a $1.75 million signing bonus.
